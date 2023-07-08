Thane: Woman passenger, conductor injured as MSRTC bus rams into container

The bus was going to Borivali in Mumbai from Thane when it met with the accident opposite a mall on the Mumbai-Nashik highway

The conductor of a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and a woman passenger were injured after their vehicle rammed into a container in Thane city of the state on Saturday morning.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell, the bus was going to Borivali in Mumbai from Thane when it met with the accident opposite a mall on the Mumbai-Nashik highway.

"The MSRTC bus hit the container around 6 am. A 41-year-old woman passenger and the bus conductor, 38, suffered fractures in their legs in the accident and they were admitted to Kalwa civil hospital, where they are being treated," a police official told PTI.

Nine passengers, including four women, were traveling in the bus when the accident occurred, said Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell.

The injured were identified as Amar Parab (38) and Geeta Kadam (41).

The front portion of the bus was completely damaged in the accident and a video showing its condition surfaced on social media.

The driver of the container fled from the spot after the accident, the police told PTI.

Traffic on the highway was affected for quite some time following the accident.

MSRTC's Thane divisional controller Vilas Rathod told PTI that officials and staff of the corporation were at the spot. Kapurbawdi police are probing the case.

Meanwhile, a portion of a gallery of a chawl at Manpada in Maharashtra's Thane city collapsed following heavy rains, but nobody was injured in it, civic officials told PTI on Friday.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Yasin Tadvi, told PTI.

After being alerted, the personnel of the local fire brigade unit and the RDMC rushed to the spot, he said.

The chawl is around 40 years old. Ten to twenty feet of the gallery portion caved in, and its remaining part is in a precarious condition, Tadvi said.

The occupants of the tenement were evacuated and accommodated in an adjacent chawl as a temporary measure, he said.

The civic body officials will take a decision on the tenement after examining it, he added.

