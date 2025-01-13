‘Whistleblower’ Tausif Reyaz has given police the names of Ukrainians, a Russian and Turk who he claims are the real masterminds of the Ponzi scheme that duped thousands

Russian national Valentina Kumari and Uzbekistan citizen Tania Kasatova (in hoods), arrested by the police. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Self-proclaimed whistleblower Tausif Reyaz, a wanted accused in the Torres scam where thousands of investors were defrauded, has shared details about the 10 alleged masterminds behind the scam, among whom are foreign nationals from Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey.

Following Reyaz's revelations, the police arrested two foreign nationals, one of whom was identified as Valentina Kumari, a Russian citizen with Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI), status. She has been living in India for the past 17 years after marrying an Indian.



Olena Stoian and Oleksandra Brunkivska

Sources within the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) have confirmed that several foreign nationals named in Reyaz’s letter have fled the country and are suspected to be the primary architects of the fraud. However, Reyaz himself has not appeared before the agency so far and was last reportedly seen in Delhi. He has claimed that his life is under threat.

In his letter, Reyaz provided details such as passport numbers and photographs of some of the accused. “We have received certain information from the FRRO [Foreigners Registration Office] of the Mumbai police and are currently verifying the details,” an EOW officer stated.



Viktoriia Kovalenko, a Ukrainian national allegedly involved in the investment scam

According to a letter sent by Reyaz to the authorities on January 4, he identified Olena Stoian and Oleksandra Brunkivska as the masterminds of the scam. Reyaz alleged that the two were also involved in similar scams in Turkey and Ukraine. He claimed that Brunkivska, who operated under the alias “Alia” in India, had remained in the country until the first week of January. Officials suspect that both have since fled India.

Other names

Reyaz further named several others involved in the scam, including Ukrainian nationals Oleksandra Tverdokhlib, Oleksandr Borovyk, Oleksandr Zapichenko, Nika, Anita and Viktoriia Kovalenko as well as Mustafa Karakoc, a Turkish national, and a Russian national named Ugyin.



Wanted posters uploaded on social media by the Torres jewellery chain

Reyaz also claimed that Anita was once detained at Mumbai International Airport for possessing illegal items. However, another accused, Tazagul alias Tania Khatasova, allegedly intervened to secure her release from police custody. Khatasova has since been arrested by Shivaji Park police and handed over to the EOW. Sources in the EOW have also said that they have found a criminal record of Khatasova, which is related to cheating.

“This document contains a detailed comparison of photographs of foreign scammers operating in India with individuals involved in scams in Ukraine and Turkey. The analysis is based on credible sources and references provided within the file,” Reyaz stated in his letter.



Investors gathered outside the Torres Jewellery store in Dadar. File Pics/Ashish Raje

“By examining these sources and matching similarities, the conclusion drawn suggests a strong connection between the scammers behind operations like Torres in India and Ukraine-based scam groups. These scammers appear to follow a consistent pattern, adapting their fraudulent activities across different countries,” he further claimed, adding that he is willing to share more details with the agencies.

Ukrainian connection

The letter also mentions that more than 40 individuals, mostly from Ukraine, have been involved in these operations in India. While some stayed for a short period, others are still actively working. Reyaz identified a person named Helan, who reportedly does not speak English but handles all bank transactions and has custody of the company’s internet banking IDs and passwords.



The passport of Viktoriia Kovalenko, a Ukrainian national allegedly involved in the racket

Reyaz has also named one Alex, who allegedly coordinates the entire operation from outside India. The EOW, which is investigating the case, stated that they have so far received complaints amounting to Rs 30 crore. Statements from additional complainants are being recorded at a special cell set up at Shivaji Park police station.



Accused Sarvesh Surve

Police suspect that if all affected investors come forward, the scam’s total value could exceed Rs 1,000 crore. The EOW has so far arrested three accused in the case including one Sarvesh Surve, who also claims to be a whistleblower in the case and claims he was framed by Ukrainian nationals who forged his signatures.