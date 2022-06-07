Threat letter: Mumbai Police record Salman Khan's statement

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 June,2022 04:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Khan's statement was recorded on Monday evening before he left for Hyderabad

Salman Khan. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


After recording screenplay writer Salim Khan's statement, Mumbai Police has recorded the statement of actor Salman Khan in connection with a letter threatening him and his father, an official said.

Khan's statement was recorded on Monday evening before he left for Hyderabad, he said.




Police had also beefed up the security around the actor's residence in suburban Bandra. According to the police, the letter said "Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahot Jald Aapka Mooselwala Hoga... (Salim Khan, Salman Khan, very soon you will meet Moosewala's fate.)"


