Threat letter: Mumbai Police record Salman Khan's statement

Salman Khan. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

After recording screenplay writer Salim Khan's statement, Mumbai Police has recorded the statement of actor Salman Khan in connection with a letter threatening him and his father, an official said.

Khan's statement was recorded on Monday evening before he left for Hyderabad, he said.

Police had also beefed up the security around the actor's residence in suburban Bandra. According to the police, the letter said "Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahot Jald Aapka Mooselwala Hoga... (Salim Khan, Salman Khan, very soon you will meet Moosewala's fate.)"

