An official stated on Monday that three people were nabbed in Maharashtra's Palghar district for the alleged murder of a 30-year-old relative following a dispute.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Three arrested in Palghar for murdering relative amid dispute x 00:00

An official stated on Monday that three people were nabbed in Maharashtra's Palghar district for the alleged murder of a 30-year-old relative following a dispute.

A report in the PTI stated that the victim was a pillion rider on a motorbike with his two cousins, ages 23 and 31, on Saturday in the Zari district of Talasari taluka. According to a Talasari police station officer, the victim raised concerns about the motorcycle's high speed, which escalated into a violent confrontation between him and the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim was then struck with a sharp instrument by his relatives and a 53-year-old uncle, resulting in his death, the report added.

The police responded quickly after getting the notice, transporting the deceased to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. The three suspects were caught on Sunday and charged under applicable legal laws, according to the official, the report added.

Meanwhile, in another incident, police in Maharashtra have arrested a man accused of raping his 14-year-old underage daughter in the Navgarh area.

According to the report by news agency ANI, the police have opened an investigation and arrested the alleged parent.

According to Navgarh police, the guy had been threatening and raping his daughter for several days. The accused used to take advantage of the victim when she was alone at home. When the unfortunate girl complained, he used to severely beat her, the report added.

The report quoted an official saying that the girl confided in her elder sister who reported it to police.

"She narrated the incident to her elder sister, after which she took the victim to the nearest police station and registered a case," the official told ANI.

In an incident from Thane, four persons were booked for allegedly falsifying documents to manipulate land acquisition compensation for a project, as reported by the police on Monday.

The incident involves the Railways acquiring land in the Katai district, where the accused allegedly tampered with records, omitting a female beneficiary from the list of heirs or successors. According to an official from the Manpada police station, which operates under the Kalyan division, this change resulted in the victim being erroneously awarded Rs 1.46 crore in compensation, robbing her of her rightful share of Rs 48.82 lakh, according to a PTI report.

"They wrongfully claimed Rs 1.46 crore in compensation, denying the victim Rs 48.82 lakh as her share of the compensation." "We registered a case against the four accused on Saturday under relevant provisions," a police official from Manpada police station in Kalyan division told PTI.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!