More than 5,000 flowers were used to create the displays at the festival.

The three-day Mumbai Flower Festival, jointly organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Tree Authority of India, concluded on Sunday, February 2, at Veer Jijamata Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla. The festival drew around 1 lakh visitors.

The festival’s theme, 'National Emblems', brought a unique showcase of India’s symbols, beautifully adorned with colorful flowers. From the national flag and the rupee symbol to representations of the Ganga Dolphin, peacock, and mango, the floral replicas were a great attraction. More than 5,000 flowers were used to create the displays.

The base structure of these symbols was designed using floral foam which is then adorned with a variety of colourful flowers.

Apart from locals, the festival also witnessed a large number of tourists from across the country, along with prominent personalities from various fields. Renowned personalities such as Jackie Shroff, Shweta Bachchan, Arun Kadam, and Neha Joshi also attended the festival. Besides, the civic body had also arranged for school and college students to visit the festival in large numbers.

The exhibition included stalls offering a variety of horticultural items, from fertilizers to gardening tools, which attracted both gardening enthusiasts and environmentalists. The event also served as a platform to encourage visitors to incorporate sustainable practices in their home gardens and to learn about the importance of environmental conservation.

The festival was held under the leadership of Amit Saini, the Deputy Commissioner (Parks), and Chanda Jadhav, Superintendent of Parks.

The Mumbai Flower Festival is celebrated each year with a different theme, with this year’s focus being National Unity, depicting India’s cultural and natural heritage. Scheduled for the first weekend of February every year, the event is planned months in advance. A calculated decision is taken to time the planting of the seeds to ensure that the flowers bloom in time for the show.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani expressed his gratitude to Mumbaikars for their enthusiastic participation, and said, “We are thrilled about the overwhelming response that the three-day Mumbai Flower Festival has received. This event highlights Mumbai's commitment to sustainability, national pride, and the joy of connecting with nature.”