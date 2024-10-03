Three killed as chopper to Mumbai crashes in Pune

Two pilots and an engineer were aboard when it crashed after it took off from Oxford Golf Course on Wednesday

Wreckage of helicopter which crashed in Pune on Wednesday. PIC/DGCA SOURCES

Two pilots and an engineer were killed in a helicopter crash in Pune on Wednesday morning. The helicopter from Heritage Aviation, a private aviation firm, crashed near the Oxford Golf Course helipad in Pune.

The helicopter, which was en route to Juhu, Mumbai, crashed at about 6.45 a.m. The deceased have been identified as captain Girish Kumar Pillai, 53, from Andhra Pradesh, captain Paramjit Singh, 64, from Delhi and captain Pritamchand Bharadwaj, 56, from Navi Mumbai. Captain Pillai and Captain Singh were pilots, while Captain Bharadwaj served as an engineer.

Based on the initial investigation conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), sources from the investigation team said, “The possibility of adverse weather conditions contributing to the crash has not been ruled out. The helicopter’s black box has been retrieved and data from the flight recorder is currently being analysed to determine the exact cause of the incident. Pune was covered in mist according to locals during the time of the incident.”

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) director GVG Yugandhar said, “At this stage, we are not in a position to give any statement on the matter as the preliminary investigation is still ongoing. We will only be able to provide any information once we are certain what exactly caused the crash and all aspects are properly investigated. At this moment, it is very premature to comment.”

“Augusta 109 helicopter bearing registration VT-EVV of Heritage Aviation crashed approx 20 nautical miles from Oxford Helipad (Pune). There were two pilots and one AME onboard with nil passengers and initial reports suggest fatal injuries to all three crew onboard. These are preliminary details and further confirmation of details is being sought,” said DGCA in their statement.

Pimpri Chinchwad police Commissioner Vinoykumar Choubey said, “The technical reason behind the crash is yet to be ascertained but as per primary information, this region experienced heavy fog this morning.”

Commissioner Choubey said the privately owned chopper was taking off to Juhu from Oxford Golf Course resort. “The chopper is badly damaged, however, our teams have responded and controlled the fire,” Choubey said.