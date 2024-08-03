The trailer transporting hydrogen gas cylinders from Gujarat to Mumbai met with an accident between Vasai and Tungareshwar Phata, said a fire official.

A trailer truck holding hydrogen gas cylinders caught fire early Saturday following an accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, according to officials. The event occurred at 2 am, resulting in no casualties but creating a traffic bottleneck for many hours, stated a PTI report.

"The trailer transporting hydrogen gas cylinders from Gujarat to Mumbai. It met with an accident between Vasai and Tungareshwar Phata, which triggered a fire. A couple of cylinders also exploded," said Bhupesh Bhoir, a fire official with the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation.

What a #huge_traffic on #Mumbai_Ahmedabad highway! Those who are stuck in this unusual jam on #NH_48 said that they can’t move an inch for hours!! #Reason: A truck, carrying hydrogen cylinders, toppled in the night and canisters are spread on the carriageway! @mid_day pic.twitter.com/D4be2XV4WR — Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) August 3, 2024

After being notified, firefighting crews went to the area and extinguished the fire within a few hours. "When the fire brigade team arrived, the entire area was engulfed in flames," Bhoir further told PTI.

In another incident that happened in Thane on Friday, Vaibhav Davkhare, a motorcyclist, was killed in Thane on Friday morning after colliding with a courier tempo. The collision occurred about 3:50 a.m. in the Majiwada neighbourhood, hurting two people.

Vaibhav Davkhare, a resident of Highland Haven in Balkumb, was on his way home when the tragedy occurred. He died from his injuries before being taken to Jupiter Hospital, stated a report.

According to the report, the two injured persons were taken to hospital for treatment. Dharmendra Yadav, 40, suffered head and abdominal injuries while Sunil Bakre, a 38-year-old security guard with Blue Dart Courier, sustained head and right leg injuries. They were brought to the district government hospital.

Emergency responders, including Kapurbawdi police officers, firefighters, and disaster management personnel, were swiftly on the spot. They employed a tow truck to remove the damaged automobiles and cleaned up the road by splashing water on the oil spilt during the accident.

Authorities are looking into the cause of the crash. This horrific occurrence has left the community in mourning over the deaths and injuries.