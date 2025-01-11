The long-awaited train service linking Jammu and the Kashmir Valley will begin soon, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced. Overcoming challenging terrains and harsh weather, this engineering marvel features the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, and specially designed Vande Bharat trains.

Speaking to the media during an inspection of the new Amrit Bharat train coaches and other railway projects at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, Vaishnaw expressed pride in the completion of the ambitious endeavour. "This railway line has been a cherished aspiration of the nation. The project presented immense complexity due to its terrain, but the determination and expertise of the engineering teams have made it possible," the minister said.

The 111-kilometre railway route includes an astounding 97 kilometres of tunnels and 6 kilometres of bridges. Vaishnaw noted that the challenging topography and extreme weather conditions posed significant obstacles during construction. However, the work has now been completed, and the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has conducted an inspection. "Once the CRS report is received, train services will be launched," he added.

The railway ministry has also introduced a specially designed Vande Bharat train to operate on this route. Vaishnaw explained that the train was tailored to withstand the region's harsh winters, where temperatures can plunge to minus 10 or even minus 20 degrees Celsius. "Factors like electrical systems, electronics, and wheel connections had to be adapted to function reliably in such extreme conditions. All preparations have been completed, and this dream of India is on the brink of becoming a reality," he said.

As per ANI reports, the Katra-Banihal section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula Rail Link (USBRL) underwent a successful speed trial during the CRS inspection on January 8 and 9. This section, a crucial link bridging Jammu and the Kashmir Valley, includes remarkable engineering achievements such as the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge. The line also features cutting-edge tunnels and advanced safety measures, demonstrating the ingenuity and resilience of Indian engineering.

The USBRL project represents a significant step forward in connecting the remote regions of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country, fostering economic development, tourism, and better connectivity. Vaishnaw’s announcement marks the culmination of years of dedication to fulfilling a national dream, and the train service is now poised to bring Jammu and Kashmir closer to India’s heartland.

