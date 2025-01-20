The ACB laid a trap on Saturday and caught one of the accused, a beat inspector from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC), accepting Rs 50,000 from the complainant, the official said

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two civic officials for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1.3 lakh from a man to not demolish his house in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The ACB laid a trap on Saturday and caught one of the accused, a beat inspector from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC), accepting Rs 50,000 from the complainant, the official said, reported PTI.

He said the ACB arrested assistant commissioner Sunil Bhoir (56) and beat inspector Amol Varghade (43) under the Prevention of Corruption Act, reported PTI.

The official said the duo had initially demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant so as not to demolish his house in Bhiwandi, but later, they brought down the amount to Rs 1.3 lakh, reported PTI.

He said the accused beat inspector was caught accepting the first instalment of Rs 50,000 on behalf of the assistant commissioner.

Cop held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Dharashiv

An assistant police inspector has been arrested in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man for clearing his name in a case and not arresting him, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Saturday, reported PTI.

An ACB team laid a trap and caught Suraj Shantilal Deokar, the in-charge of Tamalwadi police station, red-handed while accepting the bribe, an official said.

The accused policeman had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant to clear his name in a case and not arrest him, he said, reported PTI.

The official said Deokar was caught while accepting the first instalment of Rs 50,000.

A case has been registered at Tamalwadi police station, he added.

Power distribution company engineer held for accepting Rs 40,000 bribe in Jalna district

An additional executive engineer of state-run Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Limited from Jalna district was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

Prakash Taur had demanded Rs 50,000 to clear the bills of a contractor who had installed a transformer in the Ambad area. After negotiation, he reduced the amount to Rs 40,000, said the official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), reported PTI.

After receiving a complaint from the contractor, the ACB laid a trap and caught Taur red-handed when he accepted the bribe money on Wednesday evening, the official said.

Following the operation, which was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Balu Jadhavara, Taur was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)