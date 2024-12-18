The mishap occurred after a small speedboat crashed into the vessel near Uran. The condition of four passengers is critical, BMC said

Two passengers have died after a ferry capsized near Elephanta Caves on Wednesday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The boat, Neelkamal, had left for Elephanta Island at 3.15 pm from Mumbai's Gateway of India. According to the preliminary information received from Mumbai Police, the ferry capsized near Elephanta Island/Butcher Island at 3.55 pm after a small speed boat crashed into it.

As per the latest updates, there were 110 people, including five crew members, on the boat. Of these, the condition of four people is critical, while two have died. The condition of the remaining 104 people is stable, BMC said.

Fifty-six passengers were rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) Hospital in Navi Mumbai. Of these, one has been declared dead, while the condition of three more are said to be critical.

Meanwhile, one passenger died during treatment at Navy Dockyard, while the condition of the remaining 31 there is stable.

The condition of the lone passenger admitted in Ashwini Hospital is also critical.

Twelve patients are undergoing treatment at Karanje Hospital and nine at St George Hospital. The condition of all these passengers is stable, the Mumbai civic body said.

Earlier, the Indian Navy had launched a search-and-rescue operation in coordination with the Coast Guard and Marine Police after getting information about the mishap.

Eleven Navy boats, three Marine Police boats and one boat of the Indian Coast guard have been deployed for the rescue operation. Along with these vessels, four helicopters have also been deployed, the Public Relations Officer for Defence informed.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had directed the district administration to deploy all the necessary machinery for the rescue operation.

एलिफंटाकडे जाणाऱ्या नीलकमल या बोटीचा अपघात घडल्याचे वृत्त प्राप्त झाले. नौदल, कोस्टगार्ड, पोर्ट, पोलिस पथकच्या बोटी तातडीने मदतीसाठी रवाना करण्यात आल्या आहेत. जिल्हा आणि पोलिस प्रशासनाशी सातत्याने आम्ही संपर्कात असून, सुदैवाने बहुसंख्य नागरिकांना वाचविण्यात आले आहे. तथापि अजूनही… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 18, 2024

His deputy, Eknath Shinde, is in touch with the Mumbai City Sanjay Yadav and Raigad District Collector Kisan Jawale over the situation. He also spoke to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ports) Sudhakar Pathare on the phone.

Shinde had directed the officials to speed up the rescue operation with the help of Navy, JNPT, Indian Coast Guard and local fishermen.