Breaking News
Mumbai: Retired banker couple lose life savings in 10-day ‘digital arrest’
Mumbai: Many new outstation trains but where to park them?
Worli: 19-year old food stall worker dies in a freak accident
Mumbai: Cops arrest main agent in baby-selling racket
Mumbai: BMC to prepare emergency plan in case Tulsi dam bursts
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Two dead after ferry with 110 people capsizes near Elephanta Caves Mumbai civic body

Two dead after ferry with 110 people capsizes near Elephanta Caves: Mumbai civic body

Updated on: 18 December,2024 07:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan , Apoorva Agashe | faizan.khan@mid-day.com mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The mishap occurred after a small speedboat crashed into the vessel near Uran. The condition of four passengers is critical, BMC said

Two dead after ferry with 110 people capsizes near Elephanta Caves: Mumbai civic body

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Two dead after ferry with 110 people capsizes near Elephanta Caves: Mumbai civic body
x
00:00

Two passengers have died after a ferry capsized near Elephanta Caves on Wednesday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 


The boat, Neelkamal, had left for Elephanta Island at 3.15 pm from Mumbai's Gateway of India. According to the preliminary information received from Mumbai Police, the ferry capsized near Elephanta Island/Butcher Island at 3.55 pm after a small speed boat crashed into it.


As per the latest updates, there were 110 people, including five crew members, on the boat. Of these, the condition of four people is critical, while two have died. The condition of the remaining 104 people is stable, BMC said.  


Fifty-six passengers were rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) Hospital in Navi Mumbai. Of these, one has been declared dead, while the condition of three more are said to be critical.

Meanwhile, one passenger died during treatment at Navy Dockyard, while the condition of the remaining 31 there is stable. 

The condition of the lone passenger admitted in Ashwini Hospital is also critical. 

Twelve patients are undergoing treatment at Karanje Hospital and nine at St George Hospital. The condition of all these passengers is stable, the Mumbai civic body said. 

Earlier, the Indian Navy had launched a search-and-rescue operation in coordination with the Coast Guard and Marine Police after getting information about the mishap. 

Eleven Navy boats, three Marine Police boats and one boat of the Indian Coast guard have been deployed for the rescue operation. Along with these vessels, four helicopters have also been deployed, the Public Relations Officer for Defence informed. 

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had directed the district administration to deploy all the necessary machinery for the rescue operation. 

His deputy, Eknath Shinde, is in touch with the Mumbai City Sanjay Yadav and Raigad District Collector Kisan Jawale over the situation. He also spoke to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ports) Sudhakar Pathare on the phone. 

Shinde had directed the officials to speed up the rescue operation with the help of Navy, JNPT, Indian Coast Guard and local fishermen. 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news gateway of india indian navy indian coast guard Elephanta Caves maharashtra mumbai police devendra fadnavis Eknath Shinde

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK