Victims were buried under debris when the 30-foot-long portion of the wall in the adjacent plot collapsed in Mumbai

The compound wall of Gandhi building at Chira Bazar collapsed on Monday. Pic/Ashish Raje

A compound wall of a MHADA Cess building in Kalbadevi collapsed on the adjoining plot on Monday afternoon. Labourers who were working in the adjacent property were buried under the wall. Two of them died while one has sustained injuries.

The compound wall of 20/7 Gandhi building in Chira Bazar near Dadiseth Agyari Lane, Charni Road East, collapsed at about 2.30 pm. The 30 feet portion of the wall which is about 5-7 feet high fell on the adjacent plot where the redevelopment work of another property was underway. The workers were buried under the debris.

“We received information around 2.30 pm. Mumbai fire brigade rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. They sent three people to the nearby hospital. Three other labourers who were working at the redevelopment project fled after the wall collapse. The MFB ensured that there wasn’t any other person under the debris,” said an official from C ward of the BMC. As a precautionary measure the area was cordoned off by the fire brigade. Resident medical officer of GT Hospital said that Vinaykumar Nishad, 30 and Ramchandra Sahani, 30 were brought dead while Sanny Kanojiya was admitted with injuries and his condition is now stable.