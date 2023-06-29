Breaking News
Thane: Portion of wall collapses due to heavy rains
Unidentified 'rioters' fire in Manipur's Kangpokpi
Barricades from Mumbai Metro project sites removed to ease traffic congestion'
Manipur: Rahul returns to Imphal after being stuck for hours at Bishnupur
Fire breaks out in 4 buses in Ranchi, no casualty
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Two drown in well in Nalasopara

Two drown in well in Nalasopara

Updated on: 29 June,2023 06:59 PM IST  |  Palghar
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Two persons drowned in a well in Nalasopara area in Palghar district on Thursday

Two drown in well in Nalasopara

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Two drown in well in Nalasopara
x
00:00

Two persons drowned in a well in Nalasopara area in Palghar district on Thursday.


According to the official, the incident took place near a crematorium in Appa Nagar under Tulinj police station in the morning.


The deceased were identified as - Aman Ali Shaikh (19) and Adnan Dilshad Shaikh (29).


"Both were sitting near a well. They got up to leave when it started raining but Aman lost his balance and fell into the well," the police official said.

"Adnan jumped in to rescue him but both lost their lives. A case has been registered and a probe is underway," the police official added.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Palghar district for next two days.

The weather department has issued an 'orange' alert for Palghar district on June 29 and 30.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
nalasopara palghar maharashtra mumbai weather Weather mumbai monsoon

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK