Two persons drowned in a well in Nalasopara area in Palghar district on Thursday

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Two drown in well in Nalasopara x 00:00

Two persons drowned in a well in Nalasopara area in Palghar district on Thursday.

According to the official, the incident took place near a crematorium in Appa Nagar under Tulinj police station in the morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased were identified as - Aman Ali Shaikh (19) and Adnan Dilshad Shaikh (29).

"Both were sitting near a well. They got up to leave when it started raining but Aman lost his balance and fell into the well," the police official said.

"Adnan jumped in to rescue him but both lost their lives. A case has been registered and a probe is underway," the police official added.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Palghar district for next two days.

The weather department has issued an 'orange' alert for Palghar district on June 29 and 30.

(with inputs from PTI)