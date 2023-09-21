Two held in Thane with 300 bottles of Codeine syrup

The value of the seizure is estimated to be worth more than Rs 5 lakh, the police officer said

The police have seized 300 bottles of codeine phosphate cough syrup and 10,600 tablets of Alprazolam from two men in Thane city an Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) officer said on Wednesday. The value of the seizure is estimated to be worth more than Rs 5 lakh, the police officer said.

The two men were nabbed when they were moving suspiciously near Dahisar Road on Monday, the officer said, adding the police found 300 bottles of Codeine Phosphate cough syrup worth Rs 1,50,000 and 10,600 tablets of Alprazolam worth R3.66 lakh from the possession of the duo.

Codeine syrup and Alprazolam pills are sold at medical stores only on the prescription of Registered Medical Practitioners. In addition to pain relief, codeine can lead to a pleasurable euphoric sensation if taken in higher doses.

Alprazolam, which is used to treat anxiety and related issues, is potentially dangerous when misused. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation is underway.

