Breaking News
Mumbai: Heavy vehicles barred from plying on Oshiwara bridge
12 years on, Mumbai police rank-and-file await dream homes
Two held in Thane with 300 bottles of Codeine syrup
Thane crime: Man, five members of family arrested for torturing his wife to death
Mumbai: Oshiwara Police nab member of fake packers and movers gang
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Two held in Thane with 300 bottles of Codeine syrup

Two held in Thane with 300 bottles of Codeine syrup

Updated on: 21 September,2023 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The value of the seizure is estimated to be worth more than Rs 5 lakh, the police officer said

Two held in Thane with 300 bottles of Codeine syrup

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Two held in Thane with 300 bottles of Codeine syrup
x
00:00

The police have seized 300 bottles of codeine phosphate cough syrup and 10,600 tablets of Alprazolam from two men in Thane city an Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) officer said on Wednesday. The value of the seizure is estimated to be worth more than Rs 5 lakh, the police officer said.


The two men were nabbed when they were moving suspiciously near Dahisar Road on Monday, the officer said, adding the police found 300 bottles of Codeine Phosphate cough syrup worth Rs 1,50,000 and 10,600 tablets of Alprazolam worth R3.66 lakh from the possession of the duo.


Codeine syrup and Alprazolam pills are sold at medical stores only on the prescription of Registered Medical Practitioners. In addition to pain relief, codeine can lead to a pleasurable euphoric sensation if taken in higher doses.


Also read: 

Alprazolam, which is used to treat anxiety and related issues, is potentially dangerous when misused. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you excited for Dahi Handi celebrations this Janmashtami?
mumbai police thane thane crime anti-narcotics cell mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK