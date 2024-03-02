Two minor sisters were injured after a bus carrying students from St. Augustine’s High School, Vasai, crushed them under its wheel in Naigaon West on Friday afternoon

Pic/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article Two minor sisters seriously injured after school bus runs over them in Maharashtra's Naigaon x 00:00

Two minor sisters were seriously injured after a bus carrying students from St. Augustine’s High School, Vasai, crushed them under its wheel in Naigaon West on Friday afternoon.

Both sisters, aged five and two, were crossing a road in Amol Nagar colony while holding hands when they were hit by the school bus. The bus stopped after its front right wheel trampled them, leaving them injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local residents and passersby heard the commotion of the injured siblings crying for help under the bus. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the colony.

The elder sister, who fractured her right leg in the accident, is recuperating at a hospital in Vasai after surgery. “A rod has been inserted in her leg. The younger one is surviving with some internal injuries as doctors said that her liver got affected. There are multiple bruises all over their bodies,” said Dilshad Ansari, the uncle of the victims.

Ansari said, “We live on the ground floor in a structure seen in the CCTV footage, and we have a Kirana shop opposite the house. Both sisters were heading to the Kirana shop but got injured in the accident.”

The elder sister is recuperating at a hospital in Vasai, whereas the younger one has been referred to a private hospital in Mira Road. “The doctors said that both of them are out of danger,” Ansari added.

Manikpur police registered an FIR against the driver, who owns the bus. The cops detained him at Manikpur police station and allowed him to go after serving him with a notice to cooperate in the investigation.

Sources told mid-day that the bus driver has been financially aiding the minors’ family to meet the medical costs. “We have registered an FIR against the bus driver who has been served with a notice under section 41A of CrPC,” said Raju Mane, senior inspector of Manikpur police station.