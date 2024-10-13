While the train to Lalkuan was flagged off from Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, the second one was flagged from Gaya

The newly inaugurated train at Bandra.

Listen to this article Two new trains from Mumbai to boost northern connectivity x 00:00

Two new trains for Mumbai were launched on Sunday. One from Bandra Terminus to Lalkuan in Nainital district of Uttarakhand and the other from Gaya to LTT-Kurla Terminus, enhancing connectivity with northern parts of the country. While the train to Lalkuan was flagged off from Bandra Terminus, the second one was flagged from Gaya.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its regular run, this train will be run as Train No. 22543/22544 Bandra Terminus-Lalkuan Express. This train is set to significantly improve travel between Mumbai’s bustling western suburbs and the scenic state of Uttarakhand, making it easier for travellers to access religious and tourist destinations. The service is expected to boost economic activities, particularly benefitting local businesses, tourism, and trade along the route. Enroute, the train will halt at Borivli, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Mathura Jn, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Gaziabad, Hapur, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur and Rudrapur City stations. The train consists of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

The inaugural run of the Gaya-Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express was also flagged off from Koderma, in Jharkhand (through video conferencing).

Local train derails, services hit

Four local trains were held up after the derailment of an empty local train near Mumbai Central on Sunday afternoon. At around 12.10 pm, two coaches of one EMU empty rake derailed while entering the Mumbai Central crashed. The slow track from Churchgate to Mumbai Central is held up, and trains are being diverted to the fast line between Churchgate to Mumbai Central and train operations are continuing. No injury of any kind as the rake was empty. The site was cleared at 4.40 pm.