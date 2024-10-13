There were no reports of any injuries as the Mumbai local train was empty when it derailed around 12.10 pm, said Western Railway

According to sources, derailment of a local train at the spot was not an isolated incident, recalling three such incidents from the last two decades.

Two coaches of empty local train derail in Mumbai; services restored after five hours

Two coaches of an empty local train derailed while entering a car shed from Mumbai Central, affecting operations on the Western Railway on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

There were no reports of any injuries as the train was empty when it derailed around 12.10 pm, said Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer of Western Railway.

The derailment severely affected the suburban services as the slow track towards Dadar was blocked, he added.

"The slow track towards Dadar between Churchgate and Mumbai Central is blocked. However, trains are being diverted to the fast line between these two stations to ensure continued operations," the official said.

At least 60 services were cancelled and many others were delayed owing to the derailment, news agency PTI reported.

The coaches were re-railed nearly three-and-a-half hours which were blocking both down slow line and the track leading to the Mahalaxmi carshed from the southern end, said a Western Railway spokesperson.

The services on the down slow line were restored around 5.35 pm, about two hours after re-railing the coaches, he said.

According to sources, derailment of a local train at the spot was not an isolated incident, recalling three such incidents from the last two decades.

