Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), came together at the wedding of the latter's nephew in Mumbai on Sunday.

The politically estranged cousins were seen standing together along with other relatives at the wedding of Yash Deshpande, the son of Raj Thackeray's elder sister Jaywanti, who is close to Uddhav's wife Rashmi Thackeray.

Raj Thackeray and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were accompanied by their family members at the function held in Dadar.

Smita Thackeray, the former wife of Uddhav Thackeray's elder brother Jaidev, was also seen at the function.

Last week, Raj Thackeray attended the wedding of the son of Rashmi's brother Shridhar Patankar.

But the MNS chief had left before Uddhav Thakeray arrived.

Notably, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief and his wife had been introduced to each other through Jaywanti.

Raj Thackeray quit the (undivided) Shiv Sena in 2005 and floated his own party the following year.

In the last month's polls to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), won 20 seats, while MNS drew a blank.

