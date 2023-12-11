Uddhav Thackeray questions action on seized properties of NCP's Praful Patel linked to gangster Iqbal Mirchi

Shiv Sena Chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray Monday raised concerns about the government's stance on the seized properties of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel, allegedly linked to gangster Iqbal Mirchi

Thackeray questioned whether the government would continue its actions regarding Patel's properties seized in connection with the underworld figure.

Thackeray, the leader of his faction of Shiv Sena, expressed his doubts during a media interaction at the Vidhan Bhavan, speculating on the government's approach to Patel's assets tied to Mirchi, a known associate of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Patel, a former confidant of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, is aligned with the NCP faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The Shiv Sena leader's remarks come shortly after Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis penned an open letter to Ajit Pawar expressing reservations about including former minister Nawab Malik, an NCP leader, in the ruling 'Maha Yuti' alliance. Malik, accused in a money laundering case, is currently out on bail for medical reasons.

Thackeray's pointed question concerning Patel's seized properties stems from Patel's past summoning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering probe involving alleged illegal assets linked to Iqbal Mirchi. Patel, who was with Sharad Pawar during the investigation, vehemently denied any involvement in questionable property transactions.

In a veiled reference to Fadnavis' letter, Thackeray expressed surprise at the need for communication between two colleagues through a written message when they were seated next to each other.

Addressing the issue of Nawab Malik sitting on a treasury bench seat during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur, Thackeray implied that the government should clarify its stance on Patel's seized properties rather than resorting to written exchanges.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, earlier in the day, took a dig at Thackeray for his delayed attendance at the state legislature's winter session, questioning his commitment to farmers' issues. Thackeray responded by criticizing Shinde's seriousness towards farmers and highlighted Shinde's recent tractor drive during a cleanliness campaign.

On the topic of issues related to the Vidarbha region not being adequately addressed, Thackeray redirected the query to Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur. He emphasized Shiv Sena's willingness to discuss all matters and support initiatives beneficial to the people of Vidarbha and Maharashtra, despite the party's historical opposition to the creation of a separate Vidarbha state by dividing Maharashtra. (With inputs from PTI)