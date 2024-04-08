Breaking News
Under construction house collapses in Thane no injuries
Under-construction house collapses in Thane; no injuries

Updated on: 08 April,2024 10:12 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Nobody was injured in the incident that took place opposite an Urdu school in the Bhiwandi area

A single-storey under-construction house collapsed in Thane district late Sunday evening, civic officials said, reported news agency PTI.


Nobody was injured in the incident that took place opposite an Urdu school in the Bhiwandi area, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, reported PTI.


After being alerted about the under-construction house collapse in Thane, local firemen reached the spot and cleared the debris, he said.


Three persons were injured after a wall of a powerloom factory collapsed in Bhiwandi town of Thane district on April 1 morning, civic officials said. 

As per a PTI report, the incident took place around 5.30 am at the unit which is located in the Navipada area of Subhash Nagar in Bhiwandi. The report quoted Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer Rajesh Pawar saying that eight workers were present at the time of the incident. 

Pawar, per the report, further said that three workers got trapped under debris while five rushed out to save their lives when the wall collapsed. 

Reportedly, the local firemen reached the sport after they were alerted of the situation and pulled the three workers out of the debris. Among three, two were seriously injured and were shifted to a hospital in Thane city while another worker was administered treatment in a local medical facility. 

The official told PTI that the debris was completely cleaned by 9 am and that they had initiated a probe into the wall collapse incident.

Meanwhile, the authorities sunk a barge and dredging equipment in a creek and registered a case against three persons involved in illegal dredging in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

Based on a tip-off, officials of the revenue department reached the Pimplas Reti Bunder at Bhiwandi on Friday evening, and saw the barge and suction pump detained by some villagers, an official said.

The equipment was allegedly being used for illegal dredging in the creek, he said.

The authorities could not pull out the barge and the suction pump valued at Rs 23 lakh, and hence they drowned them in the creek, and registered a complaint with the police, the official said, reported PTI.

A case under section 379 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Land Revenue Code was registered against Sab Ajgar Sheikh (32), Rafu Bashir Sheikh (25), and Kalu Minazar Sheikh (19).

(With inputs from PTI)

