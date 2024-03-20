Roof, wall of Thane house collapse as electric motorbike battery explodes; 3 injured

Due to the impact of the explosion which occurred on Tuesday night, the roof of the Thane house and its common wall with an adjoining house collapsed

Two women and a man were injured after an electric motorbike battery exploded in a house in Thane district of Maharashtra, civic officials said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

Due to the impact of the explosion which occurred on Tuesday night, the roof of the Thane house and its common wall with an adjoining house collapsed, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

The battery was kept in the Thane house located at a chawl (row tenement) in Shanti Nagar locality of Kalwa area.

At around 10.30 pm, the battery exploded, the official said, adding that it was not yet known if it was kept in the Thane house for charging purpose, reported PTI.

A 28-year-old woman residing in the house where the battery collapsed, and a 66 year-old man and a woman aged 56 staying in the neighbouring house were injured, he said, reported PTI.

Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot after being alerted.

The three injured persons were admitted to the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, the official said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the blast, the official said.

In another incident, earlier last week, in Thane district, Maharashtra, a 25-year-old worker died after being buried behind a fallen gutter slab caused by the weight of a sand-laden dumper.

Civic officials stated that the incident occurred between March 12 and March 13 night in Kashimira, which is located in the Mira-Bhayandar district, reported PTI.

According to the report, Prakash Borade the chief fire officer for the Mira-Bhayandar local body, said that the victim, Vijay Rathod, had disembarked from the sand-loaded dumper and was assisting in its manoeuvring when the disaster occurred.

The dumper tilted and spilt its contents due to the gutter slab collapsing from the additional weight of the laden vehicle. Tragically, Rathod became trapped behind the collapsing slab, alongside the poured sand, the report added.

Reportedly, after the dumper was removed from the scene, investigators discovered Rathod's lifeless body beneath the debris.

The driver of the dumper has been seized by the Kashimira police station, indicating the start of legal actions in connection with the incident, the report added.

(With inputs from PTI)