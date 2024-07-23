NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said Maharashtra was neglected in the Union Budget 2024, and people of the state will give the BJP a befitting reply in the assembly polls later this year

The NCP (SP) on Tuesday said the Union Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not for India but for the NDA allies of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

In a post on 'X', NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said Maharashtra was neglected in the Union Budget 2024, and people of the state will give the BJP a befitting reply in the assembly polls later this year.

"Did Mrs @nsitharaman just present the #Budget for #Bihar and #AndhraPradesh? This is a hold on to 'Crutches #Budget2024'. @BJP4India-led #NDA government knows that if the Budget is not favourable for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, their government will fall. Mrs #NirmalaSitaraman presented a budget to benefit the NDA, not #India."

"P.S: Neglected people of #Maharashtra will give a befitting reply to #BJP in the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra," Crasto wrote.

The Union Budget 2024 allocated substantial funds for Bihar, including over Rs 26,000 crore for highway development and Rs 11,500 crore for flood mitigation efforts, while Andhra Pradesh received significant financial aid, including Rs 15,000 crore for the state capital's development with ongoing commitments for future support.

The Centre will also formulate a plan called 'Purvodaya' for the all-round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

The announcement covers human resource development, infrastructure and the generation of economic opportunities to make the eastern region of the country covering Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra pradesh an engine to attain Viksit Bharat.

In her Budget speech in Parliament, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "On the Amritsar-Kolkata industrial corridor we will support the development of an industrial nod at Gaya in Bihar. We will also support the construction of road connectivity projects namely Patna-Purnia Expressway, Buxar-Bagalpur Expressway, Bodhgaya-Rajgir-Vaishali-Darbanga and an additional two-lane bridge over river Ganga at Buxar at a total cost of Rs 26,000 cr."

"Power projects, including setting up of a new 2400 megawatt power plant at Pirpainti, will be taken up at a cost of Rs 21400 crore," she added.

The Finance Minister said that new airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure in Bihar will be constructed. An additional allocation to support capital investments will be provided, she said.

She emphasised that the requests of the Bihar government for external assistance from multi-lateral development banks will be expedited. The FM also announce an allocation of Rs 11500 crore or flood control measures in Bihar. Funds have also been provided for developing the Temple corridors in the iconic temples in NIhar. The Kashi Model will be implemented in Bodh Gaya. Special funds have also been provided for the Rajgir Jain Temple site.

Andhra Pradesh also benefited from the Union Budget 2024-25 as the Finance Minister announced special financial support to the state, recognising the state's need for capital.

"Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act- Our govt has made efforts to fulfil the commitments in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Recognising the state's need for capital, we will facilitate special financial support through multilateral agencies," Sitharaman said.

"In the current FY, Rs 15,000 crore will be arranged with additional amounts in future years," she added.

The Finance Minister is presenting the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her seventh consecutive one during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The budget session of Parliament began on July 22 and, according to schedule, will end on August 12.

(With inputs from Agencies)