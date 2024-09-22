Man who lost his leg to croc attack says he has been fishing in Vihar lake for years and that the reptiles never bothered humans

Barku Dhangade, the victim, at the Sion hospital

Listen to this article Vihar Lake crocodile attack: ‘Suddenly felt a sharp bite in ankle’ x 00:00

A 64-year-old man, Barku Dhangade, whose leg was amputated following a crocodile attack at Vihar lake, recounted the harrowing encounter to this newspaper. He detailed the events of last Sunday morning that led to his life-altering injury. Dhangade is currently recovering in Sion hospital, where doctors have said that his injury will take around two months to completely heal. He spoke with this newspaper correspondent over the phone, narrating exactly what had happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last Sunday morning (September 15), I went to Vihar Lake to retrieve a fishing net I had placed earlier. Using a tyre tube for support, I approached the net to remove it. As I worked, I suddenly felt a sharp pain in my left ankle and realised something had bitten me. To my shock, it was a large crocodile. Panicked, I started shouting, and fortunately, the crocodile released my foot and disappeared into the water,” Dhangade said.



Vihar Lake. File pic

Many tribals living in Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Aarey Milk Colony frequently visit Vihar and Tulsi Lakes for fishing. “My forefathers and I have been fishing in the lake regularly, as it’s our main source of livelihood. We’ve often spotted both small and large crocodiles in the water, but we always ensure that we do not disturb them. Typically, whenever they notice human activity, they move away. I’m not sure what triggered the recent attack, as this behaviour was unexpected,” Dhangade added.

After he was injured, Dhangade began shouting for help. “My nephew quickly jumped into the water, saving my life. He, along with my family members, rushed me to the hospital for treatment,” he added. Range Forest Officer Rakesh Bhoir from the Mumbai Range of Thane Forest Department (Territorial) said, “We are investigating the incident, and our officials will soon meet the injured person to find out what exactly led to the unfortunate incident.”

The Indian marsh crocodile, or mugger, is found in India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and parts of Iran. It lives in freshwater areas like rivers, lakes, ponds, and man-made reservoirs, avoiding salty waters. Once common across the subcontinent, its numbers have dropped due to habitat loss, hunting, and human conflict. As a top predator, it helps maintain ecological balance, making conservation efforts vital as human encroachment grows.