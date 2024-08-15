Breaking News
Dulha bana Dacoit: Groom-to-be drugs and robs entire family in Maharashtra's Lonavala
Mumbai: Multiple bridges could turn BKC into walker’s paradise
Mumbai: Bandra fair stall rent slashed from Rs 3,000 to Rs 900
Mumbai: 42 per cent of potholes this year were on the two highways
Mumbai: Fresh debate over non-veg food at IIT-B canteen
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Watch video Ahmedabad Mumbai double decker express coaches detach at Vadodara yard restoration work underway

Watch video: Ahmedabad-Mumbai double-decker express coaches detach at Vadodara yard; restoration work underway

Updated on: 15 August,2024 11:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Officials said that Mumbai-bound trains are currently operating via the loop line

Watch video: Ahmedabad-Mumbai double-decker express coaches detach at Vadodara yard; restoration work underway

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Watch video: Ahmedabad-Mumbai double-decker express coaches detach at Vadodara yard; restoration work underway
x
00:00

The coaches of a double-decker express train travelling between Ahmedabad and Mumbai became decoupled at Gothangam Yard in Vadodara on Thursday morning.


According to railway officials, two coaches of train number 12932, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Express, parted near Gothangam Yard in the Vadodara Division at 8:50 am.




Restoration work is currently in progress. The rear and front portions of the train have been moved to the platform, according to railway officials.

Officials added that Mumbai-bound trains are currently operating via the loop line.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway will operate 18 special trains connecting major destinations during the long weekend, considering the Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan festival amid the increasing passenger demand.

These special trains will run on LTT Mumbai-Nagpur (2 services), LTT Mumbai-Madgaon (4 services), CSMT Mumbai-Kolhapur (2 services), Pune-Nagpur (4 services) and Kalaburagi-Bengaluru (6 services) routes between August 15 and 20, the CR stated.

The Central Railway planned to run special trains to provide convenient travel options for passengers during the long weekend marked by Independence Day and Rakhi festival, said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

"CR decided to run these special trains given the increased demand," he added.

Reservations for the special trains are already open at all computerised reservation centres and on the IRCTC website.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vadodara mumbai mumbai news Ahmedabad india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK