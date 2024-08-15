Officials said that Mumbai-bound trains are currently operating via the loop line

The coaches of a double-decker express train travelling between Ahmedabad and Mumbai became decoupled at Gothangam Yard in Vadodara on Thursday morning.

According to railway officials, two coaches of train number 12932, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Express, parted near Gothangam Yard in the Vadodara Division at 8:50 am.

Restoration work is currently in progress. The rear and front portions of the train have been moved to the platform, according to railway officials.

Officials added that Mumbai-bound trains are currently operating via the loop line.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway will operate 18 special trains connecting major destinations during the long weekend, considering the Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan festival amid the increasing passenger demand.

These special trains will run on LTT Mumbai-Nagpur (2 services), LTT Mumbai-Madgaon (4 services), CSMT Mumbai-Kolhapur (2 services), Pune-Nagpur (4 services) and Kalaburagi-Bengaluru (6 services) routes between August 15 and 20, the CR stated.

The Central Railway planned to run special trains to provide convenient travel options for passengers during the long weekend marked by Independence Day and Rakhi festival, said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

"CR decided to run these special trains given the increased demand," he added.

Reservations for the special trains are already open at all computerised reservation centres and on the IRCTC website.