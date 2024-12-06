Breaking News
Watch video: Stray dog attacks child playing on street in Ambernath; residents demand action after viral incident

Updated on: 06 December,2024 09:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

The attack occurred while the child was playing in the street; the stray dog knocked the child to the ground and injured him severely

File Photo

The issue of stray dogs has once again taken a serious turn in Ambernath, with a recent incident sparking outrage among residents. In the Khuntwali area of West Ambernath, a stray dog attacked a child, and the video of the incident has gone viral on social media.





Details of the Incident

The attack occurred while the child was playing in the street. The stray dog knocked the child to the ground and injured him severely. A passerby quickly intervened and rescued the child from the dog. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and the viral video has left the locals fearful and angry.

Ongoing Problem and Administrative Failures

Residents have raised concerns about the growing number of stray dogs in the area, which they say poses a threat to children, the elderly, and pedestrians. They have demanded immediate action from the Ambernath Municipal Corporation to address this issue.

Local sources said that the administration and the contracted animal welfare organizations have failed to resolve the problem.

Citizens have warned that if concrete steps are not taken soon, such incidents could increase, creating even more fear and concern among the local population.

