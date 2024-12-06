The attack occurred while the child was playing in the street; the stray dog knocked the child to the ground and injured him severely

The issue of stray dogs has once again taken a serious turn in Ambernath, with a recent incident sparking outrage among residents. In the Khuntwali area of West Ambernath, a stray dog attacked a child, and the video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

A stray dog attacked a child in Ambernath’s Khuntwali area, leaving the child severely injured. The incident, captured on CCTV, has gone viral, sparking fear and anger among residents. A passerby intervened, rescuing the child from further harm.



Details of the Incident

Ongoing Problem and Administrative Failures

Residents have raised concerns about the growing number of stray dogs in the area, which they say poses a threat to children, the elderly, and pedestrians. They have demanded immediate action from the Ambernath Municipal Corporation to address this issue.

Local sources said that the administration and the contracted animal welfare organizations have failed to resolve the problem.

Citizens have warned that if concrete steps are not taken soon, such incidents could increase, creating even more fear and concern among the local population.