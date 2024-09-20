Enthusiasm for the new models is high, with various outlets across the country experiencing long queues of eager customers; visual from the Apple Store in Mumbai's BKC shows a large crowd gathered to purchase the iPhone 16

Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series on September 9, and the tech giant has now begun selling the new-generation iPhones in India. Enthusiasm for the new models is high, with various outlets across the country experiencing long queues of eager customers.

A visual from the Apple Store in Mumbai's BKC shows a large crowd gathered to purchase the iPhone 16.

A huge crowd gathered outside the Apple store at Mumbai's BKC, visibly excited to purchase the new iPhone 16, which boasts advanced features that enhance user-friendliness.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A huge crowd gathered outside Apple store at Mumbai's BKC - India's first Apple store.



Apple's iPhone 16 series to go on sale in India from today. pic.twitter.com/RbmfFrR4pI — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2024

The iPhone 16 Pro and its larger counterpart, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, both feature Apple's largest-ever displays, measuring 6.3 inches for the Pro and an impressive 6.9 inches for the Pro Max. These devices also showcase the thinnest borders ever seen on an Apple product, along with the advanced Always-On 120Hz ProMotion display technology.

A customer, Ujjwal Shah, who came to purchase the newly launched iPhone 16, told ANI, "I have been standing in the queue for the last 21 hours. I’ve been here since 11 AM yesterday, and I will be the first one to enter the store today at 8 AM. I’m very excited... The atmosphere in Mumbai for this phone is absolutely electric... Last year, I stood in the queue for 17 hours."

Another buyer, Akshay, told ANI, "I arrived at 6 AM and purchased the iPhone 16 Pro Max. I really like iOS 18, and the zoom camera quality has improved significantly. I came from Surat."

Long queues were also seen outside the Apple store in Delhi's Saket.

The iPhone 16 series comprises the iPhone 16 (base model), iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 Pro comes in an array of striking colours, including Dark Black Titanium, Bright White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and the new Desert Titanium. Notably, it promises the best battery life ever seen in an iPhone, thanks to optimized power management and larger batteries.

The camera system is equally impressive, with a 48MP fusion camera featuring a 2nd-generation quad-pixel sensor and zero shutter lag. The new 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 5x telephoto lens with a 120mm focal length enhance the photographic capabilities, while Camera Control offers versatile options for capturing the perfect shot. New photographic styles allow real-time adjustments to colours and shadows, making each photo unique.

On the video front, the iPhone 16 Pro supports 4K120 capture, enabling cinematic-quality recording with frame-by-frame colour grading in Dolby Vision. The device also features enhanced spatial audio capture, offering an immersive experience when viewed with AirPods or Apple Vision Pro.

(With inputs from ANI)