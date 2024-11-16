BJP President JP Nadda’s visit to a Gurudwara in Thane sparked debate after disruptions to an ongoing Kirtan. Gurudwara authorities clarified the incident, refuting political and media allegations

The Maharashtra Assembly elections have entered their final phase, with heightened political activity across the state. Amidst the flurry of campaigns and rallies, a notable incident involving BJP President JP Nadda unfolded during his visit to a Gurudwara in Thane on November 15.

The Incident

JP Nadda visited the Gurdwara Sri Dashmesh Darbar near Teen Hath Naka in Thane to pay his respects on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. His visit coincided with an ongoing congregation (Satsang) and Kirtan, a sacred musical recitation. While Nadda initially bowed his head and participated respectfully, his presence led to a felicitation ceremony, causing unintended disruptions to the service. The Gurudwara's staff and security personnel politely requested Nadda and his entourage to either sit and attend the Kirtan or leave to allow the congregation to continue undisturbed. Nadda promptly complied.

#WATCH | BJP national president and union minister JP Nadda offers prayers at a Gurudwara in Maharashtra's Thane on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/ZZwkAvWhbG — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2024

Nadda was in Thane on Friday to campaign for Sanjay Kelkar and other candidates of the Mahayuti (grand alliance). He held meetings with party workers and addressed a special gathering. Before this, he paid a visit to the Gurudwara near Teen Hath Naka to mark Guru Nanak Jayanti. Accompanying him were MLA Sanjay Kelkar, Niranjan Davkhare, Madhavi Naik, and Sanjay Waghule. His itinerary included meetings with party workers and public gatherings aimed at boosting morale ahead of the elections. However, this incident served as a reminder of the fine line political leaders must tread when mixing religious outreach with their political agendas.

Giani Lakhwinder Singh, Granthi of Gurdwara Sri Dashmesh Darbar, clarified the incident stating:

“Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, just like thousands of devotees, Nadda ji had also come to the Gurudwara to bow his head with devotion. However, during the ongoing Kirtan, he had to leave for another scheduled programme. When he stood up to leave, some of his companions and media personnel stood with their backs toward the Guru Maharaj and the Kirtanists. We only requested them to respect the Kirtan. Unfortunately, the media has reported this incident inaccurately. The Gurudwara respects everyone equally, but the highest respect is always for Guru Granth Sahib, Guruvani, and Kirtan."

In a statement issued by the President of the Gurudwara Committee, Gurmukh Singh Syan, the Gurudwara refuted allegations made by Congress leaders and certain media outlets claiming Nadda and BJP leaders were asked to leave due to wearing stoles with the party symbol. Syan emphasised that media personnel, not Nadda, caused the issue by recording videos with their backs to the ongoing Kirtan, which violated Gurudwara decorum. The journalists were politely requested to maintain respect for the service, but some began spreading rumours about the incident.