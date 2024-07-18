Water stock in Mumbai lakes at 38 per cent, says BMC

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

In Mumbai, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are now at 38 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Thursday, the collective lake levels or water stock in Mumbai lakes is now at 5,56,781 million litres of water or 38.47 per cent.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 73.49 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 57.61 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 35.19 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 8.43 per cent, Bhatsa 37.08 per cent, Vehar 57.38 per cent and Tulsi 85.50 per cent of useful water level is available.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Mumbai since early Thursday morning, leading to waterlogging in some parts the city.

Residents complained that low-lying areas like Gandhi Market, Dadar, Hindmata, Parel, Andheri subway and Sion were waterlogged, due to which traffic slowed down.

However, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said there was no report of waterlogging.

The Western Railway and Central Railway said local trains were running normally. But some commuters claimed the Central Railway services were delayed by 10-15 minutes.

A spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said no bus route was diverted anywhere in the city and suburbs due to the rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai, the official said.

Thee will be a high tide of 3.78 metres in the Arabian Sea at 10.03 am and another one of 3.23 metres at 9.35 pm, he said.

After light rainfall over the last two-three days, the intensity picked up since Wednesday evening, with more showers in the island city compared to suburbs.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am, the island city recorded an average 83 mm rainfall, eastern parts 45 mm and western areas 39 mm downpour, the civic official said.

The IMD in its forecast for 24 hours from 8 am on Thursday said, "Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places."