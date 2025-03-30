The BMC successfully repaired a 1,800-mm diameter water pipeline leakage near Bhandup West’s Tansa pipeline, restoring water supply to Mulund West’s ‘S’ and ‘T’ wards early on 30 March 2025

Repaired section of the 1,800-mm water pipeline near Bhandup West

Water supply restored in Mulund West after major pipeline repair

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has successfully completed the repair work on a 1,800-mm diameter water pipeline that had developed a leakage near the Tansa water pipeline in Bhandup West. The repair operation was completed in the early hours of 30 March 2025, at approximately 3:30 AM.

As a result, the morning water supply to the ‘S’ and ‘T’ wards has resumed as per the regular schedule, ensuring no further disruption to residents in the affected areas.

According to the Public Relations Department of the BMC, the leak was detected in the main water pipeline supplying Mulund West’s ‘T’ ward. The issue was promptly addressed by teams from the Assistant Engineer (Water Works) Maintenance Eastern Suburbs Ghatkopar and the Assistant Engineer of the Outer City Division. Their coordinated efforts ensured that the repair was executed efficiently, restoring the normal water supply.

With the leak fixed, residents in the ‘S’ and ‘T’ wards have received their scheduled water supply without any further hindrance today (30 March 2025). The BMC has assured the public that it remains committed to the timely maintenance and monitoring of the city’s water infrastructure to prevent such occurrences in the future.

For any further updates or assistance, residents are encouraged to reach out to their respective municipal ward offices.

Mid-Day Special: How water management collapsed in Mumbai and MMR

While global cities are looking for solutions for drought years amid the rising threat of global warming and uncertain climate changes, cities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are struggling to meet current-day water supply needs. As the monsoon season ends, dams and rivers supplying water to MMR are overflowing. While this is a good sign, there is still no certainty that cities in MMR, considered engines of growth, will get water without any supply cuts. MMR, with a population of around 2.6 crore, is already facing a shortage of at least 950 million litres (15 per cent) for the daily requirement.

Though the water requirement of MMR is projected to double by 2050, the administration feels that the condition is not so intense. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said, "As of today, all dams are almost 100 per cent full and with that we will manage supply for the next 10 months, up to July (2025) end. There isn't a panic situation regarding water supply." Gagrani is right. Going by the chart of current water supply as per population, the BMC and the Navi Mumbai and Thane civic bodies have been supplying 200 litres or more water per person per day, which is more than the national norms of 135 litres for buildings and 55 litres for slums.

What is the problem?

The dams were 100 per cent full last year, too. By rough calculation, cities use 10 per cent of total stock every month (October to July), but by May 22 this year, the lake levels reached below 10 per cent. So, obviously, the water stock wouldn't have lasted for another two months. As the Lok Sabha elections were over by then, the BMC immediately imposed water cuts. Within two days, every other corporation including Navi Mumbai (which has the highest per-person water supply) imposed cuts. The cuts were withdrawn after two months in mid-July, after dams had sufficient stock. For at least the last three years, every summer the cities face such water cuts.