The two walk on the tracks and approach the oncoming train (right) The two lay down on the tracks

We had no debt: Wife of Mumbai man who died by suicide

The wife of the man who man who died by suicide along with his father at Bhayandar station told police that family was not in debt and neither was there discord in the family. Harish Mehta, 60, and his son Jay, 33, died on the tracks.

Jay’s wife said the family was happy in their flat in Nalasopara East. She also told police that on July 5 she had gone to her sister’s home in Kalina for a birthday celebration. On July 8, she returned home but before she did her husband and father-in-law had died. Jay worked in a private company while his father had been share trading from home for several years.

