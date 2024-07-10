Mumbai: Father and son end lives under Churchgate-bound train

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 July,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania

Cops investigating say no suicide note found; family members’ statement being recorded

The two walk on the tracks and approach the oncoming train (right) The two lay down on the tracks

In a tragic incident, a 63-year-old man and his 33-year-old son died by suicide by lying on the railway tracks, where they were crushed by a Churchgate-bound local train near Bhayandar station on Monday morning. The motorman was unable to stop the train in time. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras at Bhayandar railway station. No suicide note was found.


The father and son, identified as Harish Mehta, 63, and Jay Mehta, 33, were residents of Vasant Nagari in Vasai East. Harsh Mehta was a share trader, and his son worked in a private firm’s sales department. Police reported that Jay Mehta had married just a year ago, and both men had slipped into depression due to family issues.


According to police officials, the incident occurred on Monday at around 11.28 am near Bhayandar railway station. In the CCTV footage, Harsh Mehta and his son Jay Mehta were seen walking on platform 2-3. After a train passed through the station, they jumped onto the railway tracks and began walking towards Naigaon.

A police officer said, “A few minutes after the train departed the platform, they both started walking together and jumped off the platform. They walked a few metres ahead, and upon seeing an approaching train, they lay down on the tracks and were run over. The train’s motorman tried to stop, but he was unable to save them.”

Senior Inspector Bhagwan Dange of Vasai Railway Police (GRP) station said, “We didn’t get any suicide  note from them. We registered an Accidental Death Report and started an investigation. We are recording statements of the family members. The deceased Jay was married only a year. We are still determining the reason for the suicide.”

