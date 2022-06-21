Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane; predicts heavy rainfall

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 June,2022 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas as well as Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg; meteorologists say over 100 mm rain likely in 24 hours

Mumbaikars shield themselves from rain, near Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar on Monday. Pic/Ashish Raje


Mumbaikars, get set for heavy rain today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in the city and its adjoining areas, including Thane. An IMD official said an orange alert has also been issued for the coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

“Monsoon is active over Maharashtra. IMD has issued severe weather alerts for the next five days and heavy rainfall alerts have been issued in areas including Mumbai, Thane,” said K S Hosalikar, scientist and head of IMD, Pune. According to meteorologists bursts of heavy to very heavy showers are likely in the late evening on Tuesday. 




“The city has still not observed typical Mumbai rains so far this season. Three-digit rainfall (>/=100mm) in 24 hours becomes quite common during the monsoon season. Such a downpour has been elusive so far,” said experts from Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting agency.


