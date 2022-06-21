Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane; predicts heavy rainfall

Mumbaikars, get set for heavy rain today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in the city and its adjoining areas, including Thane. An IMD official said an orange alert has also been issued for the coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.
“Monsoon is active over Maharashtra. IMD has issued severe weather alerts for the next five days and heavy rainfall alerts have been issued in areas including Mumbai, Thane,” said K S Hosalikar, scientist and head of IMD, Pune. According to meteorologists bursts of heavy to very heavy showers are likely in the late evening on Tuesday.
“The city has still not observed typical Mumbai rains so far this season. Three-digit rainfall (>/=100mm) in 24 hours becomes quite common during the monsoon season. Such a downpour has been elusive so far,” said experts from Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting agency.
Meanwhile, IMD’s Santacruz observatory, which represents the suburbs, recorded 13 mm of rainfall and the Colaba observatory measured 67 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending on Monday. Between June 1 and June 20, the Santacruz observatory has recorded 127.8mm of rainfall, whereas the Colaba observatory recorded 219 mm of rainfall during the same period.
“Conditions have become favourable for staggered heavy rain during the remaining days of this month. Light to moderate rainfall is likely on all the days till June 30. However, spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall are expected on June 20, 21, 24, 25, and also on June 28 and 30. All these days have the potential of generating stormy rain, resulting in heavy waterlogging in some pockets. Rainfall of 100 mm or more in 24 hours stands a good chance across many areas of the city,” said meteorologists from Skymet weather.
Mumbai has a track record of heavy downpour with its all-time June record reported in 2015 at 1,106.7 mm. Apart from this, a four-digit monthly rainfall of 1,029.8 mm was also seen in 2012.
Three-digit rainfall likely
According to Skymet, a cyclonic circulation is marked over border areas of Rajasthan and the adjoining region. This has resulted in the westerly flow of winds along the Konkan coast. They have predicted that another cyclonic circulation is likely over West Bengal, Bangladesh and partly over the Bay of Bengal. “This will help in building upsurge along Konkan and Goa, strengthening the monsoon stream which will lead to heavy rainfall along the coastline. Rainfall activity will peak on June 21 and then again on June 24 and 25. During this time, three-digit rain is likely to cause commute issues, traffic snarls, waterlogging and inundation along with air traffic delays and diversions,” a meteorologist said.
They said the intensity of these showers will be more in the southern half of Konkan between Ratnagiri and some parts of Mumbai, Thane. “Communication and connectivity, commute and aviation services may also take a hit on account of inclement weather conditions,” a meteorologist said.