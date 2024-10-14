Breaking News
Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad

Updated on: 14 October,2024 02:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to the Indian Meteorological Department's latest Mumbai weather updates, the maximum temperature will likely be around 34 degrees Celsius; meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius

Pic/Ashish Raje

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather update, on Monday has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai as well as neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts. 


The weather bureau stated that the city and the suburbs will receive "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places". 


The IMD, in its latest weather update, has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad for October 15. 


According to the Indian Meteorological Department's latest Mumbai weather updates, the maximum temperature will likely be around 34 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather updates have forecasted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain/thunderstorm towards evening or night" for the city and suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Weather updates: Mumbai's AQI remains 'good'

Despite the sky being hazy on October 14, Monday, the air quality of the city remained in the 'good' category. The Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was 66 at 2.05 pm.

Unlike its streak so far, many areas across Mumbai—per the SAMEER app dashboard—showed 'good' AQI. However, Kherwadi's AQI, despite being in the 'good' category, remained the highest at 97.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'good' category with an AQI of 56, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 52.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.

