Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Stop if you find yourself making excuses or wanting to take the easy way out in any situation. Step up and take responsibility, paying attention to your intuition.

Relationship tip: Handle your equation with authority figures intelligently. Be willing to put in the work needed to keep friendships going.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Be alert and handle any change in plans or situations in a prompt and appropriate manner. Think before you speak, and re-check emails

and messages carefully.

Relationship tip: Be quick to deal with any issue, and do not make it more than what it actually is. Look at the situation as is now, instead of judging it from the past.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Pay attention to what you eat, and avoid food that makes you feel sluggish or does not agree with your digestive system. This is a positive time for self-employed professionals.

Relationship tip: Those who find themselves at a crossroad in a relationship should not make a hasty decision. Avoid talking about personal issues.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Act once you have clarity and know exactly what you want. This is a positive time career-wise, as long as you have a goal and remain focused on your ambitions.

Relationship tip: Stand up for yourself, and don’t let yourself get taken for granted. Spend time with friends and people who really matter.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Change will happen if you are willing to be proactive about what you want. Though you may need to make some uncomfortable choices, it will be worth it in the end.

Relationship tip: Be careful whom you take advice from. Not everybody has your best interests in mind. Think before you speak.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Look at situations from a different perspective to get the best possible solutions. Approach challenges not as problems, but as opportunities to improve yourself and your skills.

Relationship tip: Those with a large network of friends might have to juggle their time between different groups. Make practical decisions.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Handle bosses and seniors at work with the right balance that the circumstances need. Take a look at your investment portfolio and diversify it, if you need to.

Relationship tip: Those who need to make a relationship decision should look at its long-term repercussions.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Make sure you do not miss any important communication. Try and create a balance in any stressful situation, and look at it from the other sides’ viewpoint as well.

Relationship tip: Walk away from any confrontation which is completely ego-based. Those in a committed relationship might want to take it to the next level.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

This is a good time to take a close look at your investment portfolio and plan short as well as long-term goals. Make upgrading your skill set at work a priority.

Relationship tip: Make sure you have all the information you need before coming to a conclusion. Avoid talking about your personal life with people who love to gossip.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Think before you take any impulsive action, even if your instincts tell you to act immediately. Put in your best at work, even with tasks you might find mundane.

Relationship tip: Don’t allow yourself to get manipulated into a space where you make ego-based decisions. Nurture important friendships.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Use your resources wisely, keeping an eye on the future you want to create for yourself. Take a little extra care of your health, and do not ignore any signals your body gives you.

Relationship tip: Be very clear if you need to make a point, or take a stand. Pay attention to your equation with elders in the family.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Take a moment to look at how you are perceived by others and the impression you make. Do your own research before acting on any financial advice.

Relationship tip: Deal with elders in the family with care. Singles may want to date around for now.