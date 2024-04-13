Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Make sure to secure your position if you have to deal with any competitive situation. Focus on making practical and sustainable investments from a long term perspective.

Life tip: Remember that wisdom does lie within you – you just need to see it for what it is. Be willing to change your opinion if you need to.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Work on maintaining a cordial equation with bosses and seniors without being too obvious. This is a positive time for investments and finances.

Life tip: Listen to your heart if you feel there is something you need to do or changes you need to make. Do not be afraid to follow your dreams.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Make promises only if you actually intend on keeping them. Pay attention to any advice from a senior, mentor or someone with more experience.

Life tip: Take personal responsibility for your actions, and balance independence with duty and responsibility.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Take a look at your social network, and broaden it if you feel you need to. Think very carefully before making any plans, and be very sure about what you want.

Life tip: Remember that your thoughts and your words create your future. What you think about, is eventually what you become.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Take a little extra care of yourself, but do not go to extremes. Self employed businesspersons need to make practical, properly considered decisions.

Life tip: Your intelligence is a gift—see that it is not wasted, but used in the right direction. Let go of old patterns that are no longer valid.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Be patient with any situations that are not in your control. Those prone to migraines need to avoid any trigger foods and situations.

Life tip: Pay attention to how what you eat influences your mood and energy levels. You need not be driven by your taste buds all the time.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Consider your choices carefully before making a decision, and focus on your long term goals. Do your due diligence before making investments.

Life tip: Focus on what is really important and be willing to let go of what has no value anymore.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Be mindful about what you write in messages and on social media. Those prone to skin allergies should be a little extra careful. Make sure you drink enough water.

Life tip: Pay attention to your thoughts, and notice those that are completely out of conditioning from the past. Let go of ideas that are no longer valid.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Look at ways to boost any international network of contacts you have. Be very sure about what you want before making important decisions.

Life tip: Look at the patterns in your life and pay attention to the Divine Order they follow. Nothing that happens is random.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Make the most of the resources you have, and be very practical in your decision making. Avoid trusting the wrong person, and sharing your plans.

Life tip: You chose your own fate, so be mindful about the path you choose and the choices you make. Make decisions based on love and the higher good of all.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Focus on making stable and sustainable decisions. Self employed businesspersons and professionals will benefit from this time.

Life tip: Do what is right and work through any fears that block you from achieving your goals, or making any tough decisions.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Don’t be afraid to take on a challenge be very focused and disciplined with finances and investments.

Life tip: Believe in yourself and do not second guess decisions you make. Let yourself be led by love and compassions towards others. Be the change you want to see.