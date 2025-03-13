Western Railway has temporarily restricted the sale of platform tickets at major stations in Mumbai Division to control crowding during the festive season. The measure is effective until 16th March 2025.

File Pic

Listen to this article Western Railway restricts platform ticket sales at major Mumbai stations to manage festive rush x 00:00

Western Railway has announced temporary restrictions on the sale of platform tickets at key stations in its Mumbai Division to manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during the forthcoming festive season. The measure, which aims to control crowding on platforms and ensure the smooth movement of passengers, came into effect immediately and will remain in place until 16th March 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the sale of platform tickets has been restricted at the following major stations:

Mumbai Central

Bandra Terminus

Vapi

Valsad

Udhna

Surat

The decision is expected to reduce congestion and help maintain safety and order within station premises during the festive rush. Western Railway has taken this step to prevent overcrowding on platforms, which can pose safety risks and cause operational delays.

Shri Vineet Abhishek further clarified that certain exemptions will be allowed under the new restrictions. Individuals assisting senior citizens, elderly passengers, and women travellers will be permitted to access the platforms without restriction to ensure ease of travel and passenger comfort.

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and comply with the updated regulations to avoid inconvenience. Western Railway has urged travellers to cooperate with railway staff and follow the guidelines for a smoother and safer travel experience during the busy festive period.

The temporary restrictions reflect Western Railway’s commitment to managing passenger flow and ensuring the safety and comfort of all travellers. Passengers seeking further information are encouraged to check official updates from Western Railway.