The Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police have launched an inquiry into the tragic incident in Jalgaon where 13 passengers of the Pushpak Express lost their lives after pulling the alarm chain and being run over by the Karnataka Express.

File Pic

Listen to this article RPF and GRP initiate probe into Jalgaon train tragedy x 00:00

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have initiated a joint inquiry into the tragic incident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, in which 13 passengers lost their lives, as per PTI reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tragedy occurred on Wednesday evening when 13 passengers of the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express were run over by the Karnataka Express, which was travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi. The victims had alighted from the Pushpak Express after an alarm chain was pulled, and were waiting on the adjacent tracks when the fast-moving Karnataka Express struck them.

Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) for Central Railway, confirmed that both the RPF and GRP have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the chain-pulling incident and why the passengers exited the train. "We are trying to ascertain what caused the passengers to pull the alarm chain and alight the Pushpak Express," he said.

Initial reports suggest that the passengers might have been prompted to exit the train due to rumours of a fire onboard. These unverified claims reportedly caused panic, leading some passengers to step off the train and wait on the nearby tracks for a few minutes. Tragically, the speeding Karnataka Express, travelling in the opposite direction, struck them while they were still on the tracks.

While there were rumours of a fire, the Railway Ministry has since clarified that no spark or smoke was found to have emanated from any part of the Pushpak Express. This clarification further fuels suspicions that the panic might have been caused by misinformation. "We are working to identify the source of these rumours and determine what caused the passengers to leave the train," a railway official stated.

The Railway Ministry has yet to issue an order for a Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) investigation into the incident, although some reports indicate that a Higher Administrative Grade (HAG) inquiry has already been set in motion. Senior railway officials from the Central Railway Zone are said to be involved in this investigation to identify any operational or safety lapses that may have contributed to the tragedy.

As per PTI, the investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are focusing on gathering all necessary information to ensure that those responsible for spreading false information and causing the panic are identified. In the meantime, the railway authorities have expressed their condolences to the victims' families and are working to improve safety measures on the tracks.