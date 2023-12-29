Western Railway surges ahead in 2023: Achieves major milestones, enhances safety and sets new records in freight loading

In a year marked by monumental achievements, Western Railway (WR) has scaled new heights, bolstering infrastructural developments and significantly enhancing the rail travel experience

File Photo/PTI

Key Highlights Share:





Four more Vande Bharat Express trains introduced on Western Railway this year More than 206 km of New Lines, Gauge Conversion and Doubling work commissioned Under Rozgar Mela, Western Railway offered appointment letters to around 12900 candidates

In a year marked by monumental achievements, Western Railway (WR) has scaled new heights, bolstering infrastructural developments and significantly enhancing the rail travel experience. The year 2023 witnessed key advancements in various domains, showcasing Western Railway's commitment to progress and service excellence, Western Railway said in a statement.

It said that the Western Railway has been at the forefront of major infrastructural projects, aiming to extend rail connectivity to remote areas and connect diverse regions across the country. Notable accomplishments include the commissioning of over 206 km of New Lines, Gauge Conversion, and Doubling work, with an impressive 91 per cent electrification of the Western Railway Broad Gauge route.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critical projects, such as the Ahmedabad - Mahesana Gauge Conversion, Rajkot – Surendranagar Doubling, and Palanpur – Samakhiyali Doubling, were successfully completed during the year. Other significant milestones include the electrification of WR's Rajkot Division and Ratlam Division, achieving 100 per cent electrification in all its Broad Gauge routes.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Western Railway is transforming stations into 'City Centres,' integrating both sides of cities and providing state-of-the-art passenger amenities, the statement read. The redevelopment of key stations like Surat, Udhna, Somnath, Sabarmati, New Bhuj, and Ahmedabad is progressing rapidly.

The addition of four Vande Bharat Express trains has enhanced passenger connectivity, covering routes such as Indore – Bhopal, Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) – Jodhpur, Ahmedabad – Jamnagar, and Udaipur – Jaipur (halt at Chittaurgarh). The Mumbai suburban section saw an increase in services, including 96 AC local services and 199 15-coach services, the Western Railway statement added.

Eight new trains, including Asarva - Kota Express, Bhavnagar – Haridwar Express, and Bikaner – Pune Superfast Express, were introduced, catering to the growing demand. The extension of the Indore – Bhopal Vande Bharat Express to Nagpur further expanded connectivity.

Innovative initiatives like the 'Mera Ticket Mera Imaan' contest and the conversion of 49 local train services to 15-car services demonstrated WR's commitment to passenger convenience and safety.

Western Railway also achieved a significant milestone by entering the 100 million tonnes freight loading club, becoming the first non-coal belt railway to do so. With a diversified freight basket, WR achieved a loading of over 96 million tonnes from January to November 2023.

Also read: Mumbai: ‘Talking signals’ to make operating trains safer

The commissioning of six Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals and the opening of new Goods Sheds at strategic locations underscored WR's focus on efficient freight management. Notably, goods revenue reached Rs. 64.11 crore on October 31, 2023, setting a new record.

The statement said that the safety remains a top priority for Western Railway, which, it said, reflected in the commissioning of 28 Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), elimination of 137 Level Crossings, and completion of 118 Road Over Bridges/Road Under Bridges. The implementation of KAVACH technology in 735 km and 90 locomotives aims to enhance safety in train operations, with a commitment to completion by June 2024.

In anticipation of heavy monsoons, Western Railway executed critical monsoon-related works in the suburban section, employing innovative solutions such as micro-tunneling and additional underground waterways. The strategic approach ensured uninterrupted train services, demonstrating WR's resilience in adverse weather conditions.

With a focus on security, Western Railway established 77 Anti-Human Trafficking Teams, saving 38 lives through the courageous efforts of RPF jawans. Operations Nanhe Faristey and Amanat resulted in the rescue of missing children and retrieval of left-behind luggage, showcasing WR's commitment to passenger safety.

Western Railway embraced digital initiatives with the launch of the "Yatri App," offering live-tracking for Mumbai local trains. The app provides real-time train locations, live updates, announcements, timetables, and station amenities, enhancing the overall commuter experience.

In line with the "14 Minute Miracle" Cleanliness Scheme, WR implemented initiatives to maintain Vande Bharat Express trains' cleanliness. The "My Station My Pride" campaign and Mumbai Central Railway station's Gold Green Rating Certificate underscored WR's commitment to cleanliness and sustainable practices.

The installation of rooftop solar plants, totaling 1.35 MWp capacity, and efforts to enhance water recycling at the Lower Parel Workshop showcased WR's commitment to environmental responsibility.

Western Railway also achieved significant milestones under the Mission Zero Scrap, generating over 462 crores through Scrap Sale. The launch of the Third Party Inspection (TPI) module across all Zonal Railways aligned with the government's vision to improve asset reliability and efficiency.

Western Railway's exceptional performance was recognized at the 68th Railway Week Function, winning five Shields and seven Individual Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar for the year 2023. The awards spanned various categories, including Sales Management, RailMadad, Traffic Transportation, and Safety Works.

Continuing its success, Western Railway received Certificates of Merit at the National Energy Conservation Awards 2023, highlighting its commitment to energy efficiency.

Western Railway's sports achievements added another feather to its cap, with athlete Parul Chaudhary earning a nomination for the prestigious Arjuna Award. Other Western Railway sportspersons excelled in the Asian Games, contributing to India's success in various disciplines.

Several other WR sportspersons also represented India in the Asian Games and have made us proud with their stellar performances.

Rajeshwari Gayekwad was a team member in Indian Women Cricket team that won the gold medal in the Asian Games. Navneet Kaur was part of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team that won the Bronze Medal at the Asian Games. Shireen Limaye was the captain of the Indian Women’s Basketball team and led them through several wins, reaching Quarter Finals in the Asian Games. Ashwani K was part of the Indian Women’s Volleyball team which participated in the Asian Games 2022.