The block will be implemented for six-hours from 10.50 pm to 4.50 am on February 1/2 and for five-and-a-half hours from 1.40 am to 7.10 am on February 9

A block will be taken on the intervening night of February 1 and 2 and February 9 for launching of the pre-stressed concrete (PSC) slab and girder between Virar-Vaitarna stations and Saphale-Kelve Road stations. The block will be implemented for six-hours from 10.50 pm to 4.50 am on February 1/2 and for five-and-a-half hours from 1.40 am to 7.10 am on February 9. It will be undertaken on the Up and Down Main Lines owing to which few Western Railway trains will be affected.

According to the information given by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the following trains have been affected on February 1/2 and 9:

Trains cancelled

Train No 93039 Virar–Dahanu Road departing Virar at 9.20 pm on February 1

Train No 93042 Dahanu Road–Virar departing from Dahanu Road at 10.45 pm on February 1

Train No 93001 Virar–Dahanu Road departing from Virar at 4.50 am on February 9

Train No 93006 Dahanu Road–Churchgate departing from Dahanu Road at 7 am on February 9

Train No 90963 Churchgate–Nallasopara departing from Churchgate at 10.05 pm on February 9

Train No 93003 Virar–Dahanu Road departing from Virar at 5.35 am on February 9

Train No 93008 Dahanu Road–Churchgate departing from Dahanu Road at 7.10 am on February 9

Train No 90403 Churchgate–Nallasopara departing from Churchgate at 11.33 am on February 9

Train No 93005 Churchgate–Dahanu Road departing from Churchgate at 5.03 am on February 9

Train No 93010 Dahanu Road–Borivali departing from Dahanu Road at 8.35 am on February 9

Train No 90344 Borivali–Churchgate departing from Borivali at 10.22 am on February 9

Train No 69143 Virar–Sanjan Passenger on February 9

Train No 61001 Boisar–Vasai Road Passenger on February 9

Short-termination/partial cancellation of trains commencing on February 1

Train No 69144 Sanjan-Virar Passenger will short-terminate at Dahanu Road and will be partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Virar.

Train No 19426 Nandurbar–Borivali Express ex Nandurbar will short-terminate at Boisar and get partially cancelled between Boisar and Borivali.

Train No 69140 Surat–Virar Passenger will short-terminate at Dahanu Road and be partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Virar.

Short-termination/partial cancellation of train journey commencing on February 2

Train No 69143 Virar-Sanjan Passenger will short-originate from Vangaon and partially cancel between Virar and Vangaon.

Train No 19101 Virar–Bharuch Passenger will short-originate from ex Dahanu Road and get partially cancelled between Virar and Dahanu Road.

Short-termination/partial cancellation of train journey commencing on February 9

Train No 69140 Surat–Virar Passenger will short-terminate at Palghar and get partially cancelled between Palghar and Virar on February 8.

Train No 19101 Virar–Bharuch Passenger will short-originate ex Palghar and partially cancel between Virar and Palghar.

Train No 69164 Dahanu Road-Panvel will short originate from Vasai Road and will get partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Vasai Road.

Regulation/rescheduling of trains on February 1/2

Train No 19038 Barauni–Bandra Terminus Avadh Express will be regulated by 2 hours 30 minutes.

Train No 11087 Veraval-Pune Express will be regulated by 2 hours 20 minutes.

Train No 22946 Okha–Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail will be regulated 2 hours 20 minutes.

Train No 22904 Bhuj–Bandra Terminus AC Superfast Express will be regulated by 2 hours 30 minutes.

Train No 22928 Ahmedabad-Bandra Terminus Lokshakti Express will be regulated by 2 hours 15 minutes.

Train No 19218 Veraval–Bandra Terminus Saurashtra Janta Express will be regulated by 2 hours 15 minutes.

Train No 12928 Ekta Nagar–Dadar Superfast Express will be regulated by 2 hours 20 minutes.

Train No 22944 Indore–Daund Express journey commencing on February 1 ex Indore will be rescheduled by 2 hours.

Train No 14701 Shri Ganganagar–Bandra Terminus Aravali Express will be regulated by 2 hours.

Train No 12902 Ahmedabad–Dadar Gujarat Mail journey commencing on February 1 ex Ahmedabad will be rescheduled by 2 hours.

Train No 12962 Indore–Mumbai Central Avantika Express journey commencing on February 1 ex Indore will be rescheduled by 2 hours.

Train No 12956 Jaipur–Mumbai Central Superfast Express will be regulated by 1 hour 30 minutes.

Train No 14707 Lalgarh–Dadar Ranakpur Express will be regulated by 1 hour 30 minutes.

Train No 12215 Delhi Sarai Rohilla–Bandra Terminus–Garib Rath Express will be regulated by 1 hour.

Train No 12268 Hapa–Mumbai Central Duronto Express will be regulated by 1 hour.

Train No 12972 Bhavnagar Terminus–Bandra Terminus Superfast Express will be regulated by 1 hour.

Train No 12952 New Delhi–Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express will be regulated by 1 hour.

Train No 93002 Dahanu Road–Churchgate local departing from Dahanu Road at 4.40 am will be regulated by 50 minutes.

Train No 93004 Dahanu Road-Churchgate local departing from Dahanu Road at 6.05 am will be regulated by 50 minutes.

Train No 69164 Dahanu Road–Panvel Passenger will be regulated by 50 minutes.

Train No 69174 Dahanu Road–Borivali Passenger will be rescheduled by 50 minutes on February 2.

Regulation/rescheduling of trains on February 9

Train No 22921 Bnadra Terminus–Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express will be rescheduled by 1 hour.

Train No 22718 Secunderabad–Rajkot Superfast Express will be rescheduled by 1 hour.

Train No 22953 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Gujarat Superfast Express journey commencing on February 9 ex Mumbai Central will be rescheduled by 40 minutes. Train No 20901 Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Capital will be regulated by 30 minutes.

Train No 12935 Bandra Terminus–Udhna Superfast Express will be regulated by 25 minutes.

Train No 19038 Barauni–Bandra Terminus Avadh Express will be regulated by 1 hour.

Train No 11087 Veraval-Pune Express will be regulated by 55 minutes.

Train No 22946 Okha–Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail will be regulated 50 minutes.

Train No 22904 Bhuj–Bandra Terminus AC Superfast Express will be regulated by 45 minutes.

Train No 22928 Ahmedabad-Bandra Terminus Lokshakti Express will be regulated by 40 minutes.

Train No 19218 Veraval–Bandra Terminus Saurashtra Janta Express will be regulated by 40 minutes.

Train No 12928 Ekta Nagar–Dadar Superfast Express will be regulated by 40 minutes.

Train No 22944 Indore–Daund Express will be regulated by 40 minutes.

Train No 14701 Shri Ganganagar–Bandra Terminus Aravali Express will be regulated by 40 minutes.

Train No 12902 Ahmedabad–Dadar Gujarat Mail will be regulated by 40 minutes.

Train No 12962 Indore–Mumbai Central Avantika Express will be regulated by 30 minutes.

Train No 12956 Jaipur–Mumbai Central Superfast Express will be regulated by 25 minutes.

Train No 14707 Lalgarh–Dadar Ranakpur Express will be regulated by 25 minutes.

Train No 93002 Dahanu Road–Churchgate local departing from Dahanu Road at 4.40 am will be regulated by 30 minutes.

Train No 69174 Dahanu Road–Borivali Passenger will be regulated by 25 minutes.







