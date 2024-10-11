Humility and grace, not just awards and business acumen, means he will live on in hearts and minds

Ratan Tata with novelist and columnist Shobhaa De during a book launch in December 2009. File pic

Class that was Ratan Tata. Jyoti Badekar, president of the Janata Dal (Secular) Women's Cell, said, “I remember supporting a humble artist from Machimaar Nagar, Cuffe Parade, whose talent Mr Tata had recognised. This artist's name is Nilesh Mohite. Mohite was allowed to exhibit his paintings at the Taj Hotel Art Gallery, thanks to Tata sir. Visitors from this humble fisherfolk colony arrived at the Taj to see Mohite’s paintings and congratulate him on his finest hour.

Founder of Xtremely Young Zoroastrians Hoshaang Gotla (in grey suit) with Ratan Tata

They were treated with such dignity and grace at the hotel, as Tata sir had instructed the staff that these were his guests. I also recall that we were printing invitation cards for this same exhibition, and there were three names listed as supporters. We had sent Tata sir a preview card with his name most prominent. He sent it back, requesting that his name not be the most prominent and that all names should be the same font size. This is the kind of culture that no amount of money can buy.”

On Thursday, we saw political leaders flock to pay their last respects to Ratan Tata. Rustom Jamasji, Head of Department (HOD) Life Support; Saturation Diving, had some straight, tough talk for politicians. The Dadar Parsi Colony (DPC) resident stated, “Not a single politician who now speaks of being sad over Ratan Tata’s passing actually cares. A single member of the Tata family has done more for the country and given more to the poor than all the politicians and their families put together.”



Ratan Tata and Krishna Pawle

His message to politicians was to “cut the crap. You didn’t give the Bharat Ratna when you should have, nor did you name an airport after JRD Tata, who gave India its airline. You don’t care about the Tatas… If you do, let’s see you name the new upcoming airport in Mumbai after the Tatas.” After that, Jamasji took an overarching look at the business group through a community lens. “Tata was not just a corporate empire but a continuation of the Zoroastrian civilization,” he concluded.



Ratan Tata with Nitin Dossa on his immediate right

Sport on

Krishna Pawle, a Colaba social worker, said, “I, along with others, met Ratan Tataji at his home in connection with the Colaba Sports League, a football tournament focused on youth development. I recall his humility. He came out of his home to see us off, waving as we got into our car to leave. During the league, a journalist asked him why he lived in Colaba instead of fancy areas like Altamount Road or Malabar Hill, and he said he liked the culture and diversity of the Colaba area.”

The inspiration

Hoshaang Gotla, the founder of Xtremely Young Zoroastrians (XYZ), added that he met Mr Tata when he was in college. “Even then, I thought his energy and wisdom were magnetic.” Gotla explained, “Years later, we started XYZ, and he was always impressed by the work we were doing with children. After I organised a prayer service in memory of those lost in the Mumbai attacks, he expressed heartfelt gratitude for our remembrance of the departed.”

Touching hearts

Viraf Mehta, chairman of the Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP), added, “He was the recipient of awards like the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, but there are intangible awards too. He lives on in the hearts of countless individuals whose lives he touched. He embodied the essence of Parsi values: integrity, compassion, and selfless service.” Mehta’s message is that Tata does not mean goodbye. “With his achievements, he will continue inspiring generations.”

Old-world class is epitomised by vintage cars. Nitin Dossa, chairman of the Western India Automobile Association (WIAA), recalled meeting Tata at a vintage car exhibition in Delhi a couple of years ago. Dossa said, “Mr Tata seemed transfixed by my 1952 Chrysler vintage car, examining it minutely. I remember him telling me that he had a similar car and even showed me where the switch for the convertible top was located—something I was unaware of until then. His understanding of cars was impressive, and he was so understated. He was truly vintage, oozing quiet charm and style,” Dossa concluded. To twist a popular advertisement catchline: the greatness of Mr Ratan Tata lay in his humility. Let us all look for the Ratan Tata in ourselves.

The music connoisseur



NCPA Chairman Khusroo Suntook (left) with Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata’s passing is a serious loss. He guided the Tata Group to exceptional heights after he took over from JRD Tata. He achieved this while honouring the Tata values and was a unique ambassador of ethical growth. A fine human being with great compassion, he cared for animals with unparalleled devotion. He had a wide range of interests and tastes from aviation and modern management systems to classical music and jazz. Unfortunately, his busy schedule kept him from indulging his love for music as much as he would have liked to. His simplicity and lack of self-importance despite his position are a rare quality today. He will be greatly missed.

By Khushroo N Suntook, chairman, NCPA

An officer and a gentleman



Chef Hemant Oberoi with Ratan Tata at the launch of the film, Hotel Mumbai

If I had to sum him up, it would be as an officer and a gentleman. During the centenary celebrations of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, I remember him casually saying, “Why not have a cheese souffle for the 1,400 guests?” I knew he meant it as a joke. He had never asked anything of us to date. So, I told my team, “We will go all out.” At every stage that we needed him, he was there. We felt that we ought to be there when he needed us. He was not a foodie. He was a light eater and not particular, but fond of Japanese, Chinese and European cuisine. You will rarely find a leader like him. Can you imagine an industrialist of his stature, after 26/11 walking into the chaos of Bombay Hospital? When everyone was worried about costs, he said, “For anyone injured in the city, please send the bills to Bombay House.” Every evening he would visit to enquire after people. The way he looked after all of us and the families was fantastic. It is an irreparable loss.

By Chef Hemant Oberoi

A deep-rooted interest in aesthetics



Sabyasachi Mukherjee at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya. File pic

Mr Ratan N Tata like his legendary grandparents, Sir Ratanji J Tata and Navajbai Tata, had developed an interest in art and aesthetics. He helped the museum organise two international exhibitions—The Cyrus Cylinder and Ancient Persia, and the groundbreaking India and the World: A History in Nine Stories. Periodic generous donations to the trustees of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya for maintaining heritage property, research and publications, also speak of his love for collections and a deep interest in art education. His sudden demise is a huge loss for artists and art lovers around the world.

By Sabyasachi Mukherjee, director general, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

An eye for art



Tasneem Zakaria Mehta at the Bhau Daji Lad Museum. Pic/Shadab Khan

I knew Mr Tata, not closely, but through my mother. As the editor of the Taj Magazine, she was more familiar with him. I remember sending him my book [Mumbai: A City Through Objects—101 Stories from the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum] and receiving a wonderful response. He was a great philanthropist and the kind we need more of. As patrons of art, the Tatas were among the earliest corporate houses to buy, support and encourage art in India. He belonged to a generation, quite like Rahul Bhai [Bajaj] who had a different perspective and vision of art. It is missing today. The kind of support they gave artists enabled an entire ecosystem. This is also the vision Mr Tata brought to his philanthropy.

By Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, director, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Inputs by Shriram Iyengar