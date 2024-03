Irani cafes are cultural heritage sites. They reflect influences that have shaped Mumbai's identity. But how are these new-age Irani cafes doing their bit; read

A new outlet of Cafe Irani Chaii has opened in Chembur/ team mid-day

Amidst the modernity and fast-paced lifestyle of Mumbai and its neighbours, one often comes across a quaint Irani cafe that has a distinct charm and culinary delight. Irani cafes serve as more than just places to grab a quick bite–they are living relics of a bygone era.