Woman injured as chunk of plaster falls from ceiling at Thane chawl

The incident occurred in a 20-year-old Thane chawl in the Vitawa area of Kalwa (east) late on Saturday night, the official said

An official on Sunday said that a 66-year-old woman sustained injuries when a chunk of plaster from the ceiling of her house fell on her in a chawl in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The disaster management cell was alerted by the civic hospital, where the woman was undergoing treatment, said Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the civic disaster management cell, reported PTI.

He said the affected room in the Thane chawl has been vacated and sealed, as the remaining portion of the ceiling is in a precarious state.

Man's decomposed body found inside closed factory in Thane district

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have launched a probe after the body of a man, aged 40-50, was found inside a closed factory, an official said on Saturday.

The discovery was made on Friday when a person brought a customer who wanted to start a school from the factory premises in the Bhiwandi area, he said.

When the person and the visitor stepped inside, they found the decomposed body of a man on the floor, the official said.

After being alerted, police arrived at the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. A probe is underway, said the official from the Nizampura police station.

Roof of film set collapses during song shoot; no major injuries to cast-crew

The roof of a film set collapsed in Mumbai's Goregaon area possibly due to vibrations from the sound of a song being shot at the time, a cine employees' federation functionary said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night while a song was being shot on the sets of the film "Mere Husband Ki Biwi" starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar and directed by Mudassar Aziz, informed Ashok Dubey of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

"The roof of the set at Imperial Palace in Royal Palms collapsed when Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Jackie Bhagnani and director Aziz were present. No one suffered any major injury. Kapoor, Bhagnani and Aziz sustained minor bruises," he said.

"The roof may have collapsed due to the loud sound from the song shoot," Dubey added.

