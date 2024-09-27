Breaking News
Maharashtra: Wall collapse, boulder crash in heavy rain in Thane

Maharashtra: Wall collapse, boulder crash in heavy rain in Thane

Updated on: 27 September,2024 07:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies

The wall of a drain collapsed near a housing society and a boulder crashed on a bypass after heavy rain in Thane city, civic officials said on Thursday. No person was injured in the incidents that took place on Wednesday, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.


Thane city received 82.02 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, he said. The disaster cell attended to 23 complaints during the period, of which nine were of waterlogging and three of tree fall, the official said


After heavy showers on Wednesday, a portion of the wall of an overflowing drain, located in front of a housing society in Srinagar locality, collapsed at around 8 pm, he said. The wall's remaining portion was in dangerous condition and hence, the incident site was cordoned off as a precautionary measure, he said.


At around 9 pm, a boulder crashed near a toll junction on the Mumbra bypass, disrupting traffic, the official said, adding that some people in vehicles passing by the road had a narrow escape.

After being alerted, fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and cleared the debris. The road was cleared for traffic after an hour, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

