As a part of the initiative, the women police personnel carried placards with messages such as 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (Save the Daughter, Educate the Daughter)', 'Mulgi shikli ani pragati jhali (An educated girl brings progress),' 'Foeticide is a sin', and 'Gender testing is a crime under the law'

Pic/Mumbai Police

To mark the completion of 10 years of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana', the Mumbai Police had organised bike rallies on Friday across Mumbai. The rallies were led by the women personnel of Mumbai Police along with their male colleagues to spread awareness among the public.

As a part of the awareness campaign, a rally was also organised in Zone 12, which witnessed the participation of women personnel from the Vanrai, Dindoshi, Kurar, Samta Nagar, Kasturba Marg (Borivali), Dahisar, and Aarey police stations. They along with their male colleagues marched within the limits of their respective police stations, carrying banners and posters in their hands. The rally received an overwhelming response from locals, who also actively participated and showed their support at various locations.

To make this event more impactful and reach a wider audience, Marathi film and television actors, along with school and college principals, doctors, and students, also took part in it. The women police personnel were warmly welcomed by the locals, who appreciated their efforts.

The rally commenced from Vanrai Police Station under the guidance of Abhishek Tirmukhe, Additional Commissioner (North), and Zone 12 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Asmita Patil. The notable attendees included Marathi TV and film actors Pratibha Shimpi, Sameer Chaugule, Prasad Khandekar, Omkar Raut, and Prathamesh Shivalkar.

The bike rally passed through various localities of Zone 12, including Goregaon (East), Malad (East), Thakur Village in Kandivali East, Borivali, and Dahisar. Students from various schools and colleges, along with women at bus stops, warmly welcomed the women police personnel, DCP Patil said.