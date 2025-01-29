Breaking News
Marathi Film Festival to rival global standards

Updated on: 29 January,2025 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

State plans festival to uplift regional cinema; policy under review to tackle theatre woes

Ashish Shelar, state minister of information technology & cultural affairs

To boost the visibility of regional cinema and provide much-needed support to the Marathi film industry, the state government has announced plans to organise a Marathi Film Festival in Mumbai. The announcement to this effect was made on Tuesday by the state’s Cultural Minister, Ashish Shelar.


Speaking to the media, Shelar mentioned that the festival would be held on par with international standards. He stated that the venue and dates for the event would be finalised soon. “We are planning a Marathi Film Festival that will match international standards. A committee consisting of industry experts will be formed to decide on the parameters and the films to be showcased,” he said.


The announcement comes amid growing concerns within the Marathi film industry about the lack of prime exhibition slots in theatres and multiplexes. In response to this issue, Shelar mentioned that he had discussed the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “The state government was considering the introduction of a policy to address this challenge,” Shelar added.


Additionally, the minister addressed the ongoing crisis faced by single-screen theatres in Maharashtra. With nearly 900 such theatres in the state, Shelar pointed out that many of them were struggling. “This is a serious issue that needs to be addressed systematically. CM Fadnavis and I will be meeting soon to find a viable solution for this crisis,” he said.

900
No. of theatres in state

