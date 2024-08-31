Special provision of water supply will be made to Danda Koliwada, Chuim Village, Dandpada, parts of Gazar Bandh and Khar from Pali Hill Reservoir from 7pm to 10 pm, Mumbai civic body said

The work on the new 750-mm diameter inlet water main is completed ahead of schedule in H West Ward of Mumbai, the civic body stated on Saturday. The H West Ward consists of Bandra, and parts of Khar and Santacruz.

"We will shortly begin the process of charging (slowly pressurizing) the new main," the ward's official handle tweeted.

The work on the new 750mm diameter inlet water main is completed ahead of schedule.

In the meantime, Mumbai civic body will provide special provision of water to Danda Koliwada, Chuim Village, Dandpada, parts of Gazar Bandh and Khar from Pali Hill Reservoir from 7pm to 10 pm.

"Additionally, a special water supply will be provided to the Dr Ambedkar zone, including areas around Dr Ambedkar Road, Pali Pathar, Pali Village, and parts of Khar, starting at 10 pm," the tweet stated.

"The office of the Assistant Commissioner, H West Ward, and Hydraulic Engineers Department would like to extend its gratitude to all residents for your patience and understanding during this upgrade process," the tweet further mentioned.

Meanwhile, an 1,800-mm pipeline began leaking just a week after it was repaired on August 24. Eyewitnesses reported that the leakage occurred at the same spot where the recent repairs were carried out.

The water pipeline is located at Aarey Colony in Powai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) completed its repair within 24 hours. Watchdog Foundation, a civic activist group, inspected the pipeline on August 28.

Godfrey Pimenta, a member of the Watchdog Foundation, said, “We have noticed a minor leakage at the site of the repair. While it is currently a small issue, there are also other minor leaks on the opposite side of the same pipeline. Although these are minor now, if neglected, they could lead to significant damage.”

Pimenta added, “We have also inspected several other major pipelines and found them to be in poor condition, requiring immediate attention. I have written to civic chief Bhushan Gagrani, urging an urgent audit of all pipelines across the city.”

Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Banger did not respond to calls from this reporter by press time. Earlier the 750-mm pipeline had burst in April. Civic documents indicate that most of the major pipelines laid during the British era are 80 to 90 years old.

The BMC had initiated a project to replace the old pipelines. In the current financial year, the BMC allocated Rs 70 crore for replacing the 1450 mm diameter twin Tansa Mains from Maroshi to Sahar Village with a single 2,000-mm-diameter pipeline. Additionally, the BMC plans to replace 77.76 km of pipelines during this fiscal year.