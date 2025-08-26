Auden’s Col connects the Rudugaira and Bhilangana valleys and lies between the Gangotri III and Jogin I peaks. The trek across the pass is marked by tricky glacier crossings and desolate wilderness, making it a popular yet daunting destination for experienced mountaineers

A team of Western Railway (WR) motormen recently trekked across Auden’s Col pass, located at an elevation of 18,012 feet above sea level in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal Himalayas, braving glaciers and avalanches. While the motormen returned unscathed, two trekkers, including one who had joined the team en route, lost their lives along the way.

Chief Loco Inspector Munesh Kumar Kulshrestha (middle) and another member of the expedition take a well-deserved break

Auden’s Col connects the Rudugaira and Bhilangana valleys and lies between the Gangotri III and Jogin I peaks. The trek across the pass is marked by tricky glacier crossings and desolate wilderness, making it a popular yet daunting destination for experienced mountaineers. The railway team also completed the Kedartal (a glacial lake situated at an altitude of 15,580 feet above sea level) and Patangini Dhar treks — a rare triple feat on a single Himalayan expedition.

The team

Led by Chief Loco Inspector Munesh Kumar Kulshrestha, the expedition team comprised a blend of experienced and new members, all drawn from WR’s Mumbai division. These individuals — motormen Shashank Abhyankar, Sanjay Kulshrestha, Anupam Kheman, Rajesh Dey, and Chief Booking Supervisor Sandeep Patil — while dedicated to running the lifeline of Mumbai daily, are also passionate adventurers.

Munesh Kumar Kulshrestha, chief loco inspector

The railway team braved the treacherous Khatling glacier, located at an elevation of 12,140 feet, which is the source of the Bhilangana river, a major tributary of the Bhagirathi river, and the high-altitude pass of Patangini Dhar at 16,683 feet. “There were last-minute challenges. We were originally set to exit via Kedarnath but were forced to reroute the journey after the swollen Bhilanganga river made the crossing impossible,” said Kulshrestha.

Tragic losses

The expedition, which was flagged off in Mumbai on June 6 and was completed on June 30, took a tragic turn when Ashwin, 51, an experienced trekker who had joined the team at Bhojkharak, slipped and fell fatally on the steep, ice-laden slopes of Patangini Dhar. In a separate incident, a trekker from Bengal, unaffiliated with the railway party, succumbed to altitude sickness at the Auden’s Col base camp.



(From left) Guide Puran Thakur, along with the Western Railway team comprising Rajesh Dey, Anupam Kheman, Shashank Abhyankar, Sanjay Kulshreshtha, Munesh Kulshreshtha, Sandeep Patil, and Thapa the cook

Kulshrestha, with over 41 years of rich mountaineering experience, has been a member of the first Indian Railways mountaineering expedition to Mount Baljuri in 1994, in the Kumaon Himalayas of Uttarakhand, organised by the Central Railway Adventure Sports Club, and has also served as a liaison officer for eleven foreign expeditions in the Himalayas.

The team of WR motormen at various stages of their expedition across Uttarakhand’s Garhwal Himalayas. Pics/Special Arrangement

During his college years, he earned the prestigious title of paratrooper after completing three parachute jumps, showcasing his commitment to adventure and discipline early in life. Beyond the mountains, he is also a passionate photographer, with his work exhibited at esteemed venues such as the Piramal Art Gallery at NCPA, Nariman Point.

Expert Speak

Anusha Subramanian, a mountain guide who works for the inclusion of persons with disabilities in outdoor activities, said all three of these treks are tough and not easy to complete. “They really test your strength and endurance. Kedartal needs a lot of stamina, while Patangini Dhar challenges you with its steep climbs and high altitude, and Auden’s Col stands apart as one of the hardest and most technical passes in Uttarakhand. These routes demand serious preparation and discipline. Finishing all three back-to-back and returning safely is a big achievement and shows the men went in well-prepared before taking it on,” she said.