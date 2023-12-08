WR to undertake night block between Mumbai Central & Mahim stations on Saturday

Western Railway on Friday announced that they will be undertaking a night block between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations on the intervening nights of December 9 and December 10.

In their media statement, the WR said that the block is being taken to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling etc. They further said that on Sunday, December 10, there will be no day block.

WR, in their statement, said that the block is being undertaken on Up and Down fast lines between the two stations; the block will begin at midnight and continue for the next four hours.

"To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on UP and Down Fast lines from 00.00 hrs to 04.00 hrs between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations in the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, i.e. on 09th/10th December, 2023," the statement issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief PRO of WR, read.

"During the block period, all Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Santacruz and Churchgate station," it further mentioned.

The statement added, "Therefore, there will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 10th December 2023. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements."

The WR, on Thursday, had said that it collected Rs 115.71 crore through fines collected during various ticket-checking drivers conducted between April to November 2023. According to the statement issued by Sumit Thakur, a 68 per cent increase was noticed in terms of fines generated from ticket checking in air-conditioned locals.

Working with great zeal, the highly motivated ticket-checking team under the direction of senior Western Railway commercial officers organised multiple ticket-checking drives between April and November 2023, recovering a total of Rs. 115.71 crores, including Rs. 30.06 crores from the Mumbai suburban section, the WR said.

Reportedly, during November 2023, the highest ever ticket checking revenue of Rs 21.20 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24 was recovered from 2.94 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers. Through the identification of over 94 thousand cases throughout the Mumbai suburban area, the WR was able to collect fines totaling Rs. 5.68 crore.

