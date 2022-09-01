Breaking News
Construction items worth Rs 2.75 lakh stolen from Dombivali crematorium

Updated on: 01 September,2022 06:23 PM IST  |  Maharashtra
Construction work is underway at the crematorium and the theft of metal jacks, centring plates cumulatively valued at Rs 2.75 lakh, took place between August 28 and 30, the Manpada police station official said.

Representative Image


A case has been registered against an unidentified person for stealing construction material from a crematorium in Khonigaon in Thane's Dombivali area, a police official said on Thursday.


Construction work is underway at the crematorium and the theft of metal jacks, centring plates cumulatively valued at Rs 2.75 lakh, took place between August 28 and 30, the Manpada police station official said.

Efforts are on to identify the accused and nab him, he added.

