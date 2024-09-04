President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that economic empowerment of women will lead to the country's progress and development, and said men must support women in achieving their dreams by identifying their capabilities

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that economic empowerment of women will lead to the country's progress and development, and said men must support women in achieving their dreams by identifying their capabilities, news agency PTI reported.

Stating that respecting women has been a part of Indian culture, she expressed happiness over the growing participation of women in the country's workforce.

"As per a study conducted by the Indian government, the participation of women in the country's workforce has significantly increased. With the help of the government, women are contributing in every sphere. But there is a need to put more efforts in this so that their participation rises further," the President said, adding, "Men should identify the capabilities of women and help them fulfil their dreams. Every woman reaches her goal after many hurdles. But hurdles created for a woman can also decrease the speed of the country's growth."

"We call our country matrubhoomi (motherland) and show our respect towards women, which has been a part of our culture. It should also be reflected in the value system of every family," President Murmu said.

The President was addressing a gathering at Udgir in Maharashtra's Latur district where beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and Shasan Aplya Dari programmes of the Eknath Shinde-led government were being given certificates.

"Development of women can be achieved through financial inclusion. The state is giving monetary help to women through the Ladki Bahin scheme. Opening of bank accounts leads women to become part of the financial process. Such efforts for strengthening women gives me satisfaction. Women use financial sources more effectively than men," Murmu added.

Talking about the government schemes, she said the state's stipend scheme to students during their apprenticeship will give them confidence.

"This move of the state government is commendable. It is working for social, financial, and educational development, and women should take advantage of it, become independent and contribute towards the development of the state and the country," the President said.

"Women comprise half of the country's population. Just as they are in the forefront in running their families, they should also contribute to the country. Economic empowerment of women will lead to the country's progress and development," she added.

The President said around one crore women in the country have become 'Lakhpati Didis (earning more than Rs one lakh per year)' of which 13 lakh were from Maharashtra.

"The central government has now revised the target to 3 crore Lakhpati Didis from 2 crore," she said.

The President also advised women to take care of their health while looking after their families.

"Only if you prosper and remain healthy, the country will develop and progress," she said.

President Murmu recalled the contribution of some of the prominent women of Maharashtra such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's mother Jijabai, social reformer Savitribai Phule, saint-poet Bahinabai and social worker Sindhutai Sapkal, and said they inspire other women.

Before this event, President Murmu inaugurated the Vishwashanti Buddha Vihar in Udgir.



Talking about the structure, she said, "In Indian culture, a lot of importance has been given to meditation. It has gained more prominence now owing to the stressful lifestyle. So setting up this Buddha Vihar in such times is commendable."

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present at the event. He said, "Many people went against this (Ladki Bahin) scheme claiming that it is just an election 'jumla'. But they never gave anything to anyone. If this government is strengthened, the amount under this scheme will be increased to Rs 3,000."

Currently, the state government hands financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to women under the Ladki Bahin scheme.

Shinde said, "A total of 1.6 crore women have received aid under the scheme while nearly 2.4 crore applications have been received for it. The application period of the scheme has been extended for the month of September."

He also noted that Maharashtra has become the first state to give Rs 10,000 as stipend to students.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, 'Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar gave the best Constitution in this world to the country. No matter what, the Constitution cannot be changed. For the country to become a superpower in 2047, we have to design schemes by keeping women at the centre. We are strengthening women, but some people have gone to court to get this (Ladki Bahin) scheme cancelled. The opposition should not look at this scheme through the political prism."

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale were among those present for the event.

(With PTI inputs)