Chief Minster Vishnu Deo Sai praised security forces and asserted that his government’s priority is to establish peace in the state

The gunfight broke out in the morning in a forest. PIC/X@NewsIADN

Listen to this article 10 Maoists gunned down by security forces in Chhattisgarh x 00:00

Ten Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday, a senior police official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gunfight broke out in the morning in a forest within the jurisdiction of the Bhejji police station when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation, said Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P.

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Maoists belonging to Konta and Kistaram area committees of Naxalites on forested hills of Korajguda, Dantespuram, Nagaram and Bhandarpadar villages, he said.

A cache of weapons, including an INSAS rifle, an AK-47 rifle and a Self Loading Rifle (SLR), were seized from the spot. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised security forces and asserted that his government's priority is to establish peace, facilitate development and ensure the safety of citizens in the Bastar region.

“Security forces gunned down 10 Naxalites in a major operation in Sukma district this morning. The state government has been working on the policy of zero tolerance towards Naxalism. Ensuring development, peace and safety of citizens in Bastar is the top priority of the state government. The era of peace, development and progress has returned to Bastar,” Sai said in a statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever